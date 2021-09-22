FDLE: Boca Raton Officers Not Yet Cleared In July Shooting

PROSECUTOR TAKES “NO ACTION” ON ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES THAT LED TO SHOOTING.

OFFICER NAMES REMAIN BLOCKED UNDER “MARSY’S LAW.” THAT PROTECTION ENDS IF CHARGES DROPPED.

Jordan Thompson was shot by Boca Raton Police. A prosecutor opted to take “no action” on two attempted murder charges filed by officers. (Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail).

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

UPDATE: 10:53 a.m. September 22, 2021 to clarify role of FDLE.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it is not yet ready to turn investigative information over to the the State Attorney’s office that could clear the two Boca Raton Police Officers involved with shooting Coconut Creek resident Jordan Thompson. Thompson allegedly threatened officers with a knife outside Barnes and Noble on Glades Road.

And now there are new questions about charges filed in the case.

Court records reveal that the prosecutor with the Office of State Attorney Dave Aronberg opted to “take no action” on the two counts of “attempted second degree murder of a law enforcement officer” filed against Thompson after police shot him on July 8th, claiming self defense. The only charges that remain are two counts of “aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.”

Aggravated assault is a lower level crime than attempted murder.

FDLE tells BocaNewsNow.com that nearly eleven weeks after the shooting, which was captured by a police body camera, the investigation remains open. FDLE’s role is to investigate the shooting as an “outside” agency. The agency then reports its findings to the State Attorney’s office.

Michael Edmonson, spokesperson for The Office of State Attorney David Aronberg, would not comment on the ongoing case.

Neither FDLE nor the Boca Raton Police Department will release the names of the officers involved. The officers involved with the shooting claim they are the victims, and have invoked the controversial “Marsy’s Law” protection which shields the names of victims from the public.

The law, in Florida, is rarely used to shield the name of on-duty police officers who shoot a civilian. Those protections would end if charges against Thompson are dropped. The Boca Raton Police Department declined comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Jordan Thompson, according to a police report, was acting strangely outside the Barnes and Noble at 1400 West Glades Road when a witness called police. From the official Boca Raton Police report:

“Responding uniformed personnel located a white male, later identified as Jordan Samuel Thompson, on the sidewalk near the front entrance of the Barnes and Noble. Thompson was armed with a knife. A confrontation ensued and one of the uniformed officers discharged his service weapon striking Thompson multiple times. Thompson was trauma alerted to Delray Medical Center by Boca Raton Fire Rescue.”

A Boca Raton Police Detective who responded to the scene to investigate the shooting wrote this:

“I reviewed video on scene. The video captured two BRPD officers making contact with Thompson on the sidewalk, near the front entrance of the Barnes and Noble. Thompson was armed with a knife in his right hand. The sheath was no longer over the knife blade. He refused to comply with their numerous verbal commands. Thompson then turned westbound away from officers, with the knife in hand. One officer immediately discharged his taser at Thompson. It did not appear to have any effect. Thompson ran a short distance and jumped onto a metal bench. Thompson then turned back towards the officers, lunged off the bench through the air, directly towards the officers, while still armed with the knife in his right hand. Thompson was within 10 feet of both officers. The officer discharged his service weapon multiple times striking Thompson. The officers secured the scene and immediately began rendering first aid to Thompson.”

Jordan Thompson’s mother told BocaNewsNow.com on Tuesday that she could not share specifics of the case “in front of other people” and referred questions to Jordan’s attorney, Douglas Rudman of Boca Raton. Rudman did not immediately respond to a phone message and email.

Thompson was released from custody — and Delray Medical Center — more than a month after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. A hearing is now set for November which the clerk’s office has listed as “case disposition,” suggesting that all charges may be reduced or eliminated. Thompson is permitted to attend via Zoom.

Court records show that Thompson was ordered to comply with “all orders pertaining to his mental health,” raising additional questions about whether Boca Raton police attempted a mental health intervention before opening fire — if such an opportunity existed.

The article FDLE: Boca Raton Officers Not Yet Cleared In July Shooting appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .