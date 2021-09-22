CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boca Raton, FL

FDLE: Boca Raton Officers Not Yet Cleared In July Shooting

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 6 days ago

PROSECUTOR TAKES “NO ACTION” ON ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES THAT LED TO SHOOTING.

OFFICER NAMES REMAIN BLOCKED UNDER “MARSY’S LAW.” THAT PROTECTION ENDS IF CHARGES DROPPED.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1fth_0c4CwNxZ00
Jordan Thompson was shot by Boca Raton Police. A prosecutor opted to take “no action” on two attempted murder charges filed by officers. (Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail).

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

UPDATE: 10:53 a.m. September 22, 2021 to clarify role of FDLE.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it is not yet ready to turn investigative information over to the the State Attorney’s office that could clear the two Boca Raton Police Officers involved with shooting Coconut Creek resident Jordan Thompson. Thompson allegedly threatened officers with a knife outside Barnes and Noble on Glades Road.

And now there are new questions about charges filed in the case.

Court records reveal that the prosecutor with the Office of State Attorney Dave Aronberg opted to “take no action” on the two counts of “attempted second degree murder of a law enforcement officer” filed against Thompson after police shot him on July 8th, claiming self defense. The only charges that remain are two counts of “aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.”

Aggravated assault is a lower level crime than attempted murder.

FDLE tells BocaNewsNow.com that nearly eleven weeks after the shooting, which was captured by a police body camera, the investigation remains open. FDLE’s role is to investigate the shooting as an “outside” agency. The agency then reports its findings to the State Attorney’s office.

Michael Edmonson, spokesperson for The Office of State Attorney David Aronberg, would not comment on the ongoing case.

Neither FDLE nor the Boca Raton Police Department will release the names of the officers involved. The officers involved with the shooting claim they are the victims, and have invoked the controversial “Marsy’s Law” protection which shields the names of victims from the public.

The law, in Florida, is rarely used to shield the name of on-duty police officers who shoot a civilian. Those protections would end if charges against Thompson are dropped. The Boca Raton Police Department declined comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Jordan Thompson, according to a police report, was acting strangely outside the Barnes and Noble at 1400 West Glades Road when a witness called police. From the official Boca Raton Police report:

“Responding uniformed personnel located a white male, later identified as Jordan Samuel Thompson, on the sidewalk near the front entrance of the Barnes and Noble. Thompson was armed with a knife. A confrontation ensued and one of the uniformed officers discharged his service weapon striking Thompson multiple times. Thompson was trauma alerted to Delray Medical Center by Boca Raton Fire Rescue.”

A Boca Raton Police Detective who responded to the scene to investigate the shooting wrote this:

“I reviewed video on scene. The video captured two BRPD officers making contact with Thompson on the sidewalk, near the front entrance of the Barnes and Noble. Thompson was armed with a knife in his right hand. The sheath was no longer over the knife blade. He refused to comply with their numerous verbal commands. Thompson then turned westbound away from officers, with the knife in hand. One officer immediately discharged his taser at Thompson. It did not appear to have any effect. Thompson ran a short distance and jumped onto a metal bench. Thompson then turned back towards the officers, lunged off the bench through the air, directly towards the officers, while still armed with the knife in his right hand. Thompson was within 10 feet of both officers. The officer discharged his service weapon multiple times striking Thompson. The officers secured the scene and immediately began rendering first aid to Thompson.”

Jordan Thompson’s mother told BocaNewsNow.com on Tuesday that she could not share specifics of the case “in front of other people” and referred questions to Jordan’s attorney, Douglas Rudman of Boca Raton. Rudman did not immediately respond to a phone message and email.

Thompson was released from custody — and Delray Medical Center — more than a month after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. A hearing is now set for November which the clerk’s office has listed as “case disposition,” suggesting that all charges may be reduced or eliminated. Thompson is permitted to attend via Zoom.

Court records show that Thompson was ordered to comply with “all orders pertaining to his mental health,” raising additional questions about whether Boca Raton police attempted a mental health intervention before opening fire — if such an opportunity existed.

The article FDLE: Boca Raton Officers Not Yet Cleared In July Shooting appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Carly Richards, 20, Killed In Boynton Beach Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says that 20 year old Carly Richards of Colony Palm Drive in Boynton Beach was killed in a horrific crash on Saturday in the 8100 Block of South Military Trail. According to PBSO, […] The article Carly Richards, 20, Killed In Boynton Beach Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Lawyer Who Threatened Us Disqualified From Case We Covered

Boca Raton Attorney Roderick Coleman Threatened BocaNewsNow.com, Tried To Smear Us With Local Media. A Judge Just Disqualified Him From The Case We Covered That Led To His Threats. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Attorney Roderick Coleman spent time this […] The article Boca Raton Lawyer Who Threatened Us Disqualified From Case We Covered appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Woman Charged With Firebombing Area Temple

Florida Woman In Custody For Palm Beach County Incident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a woman Sunday night after she ignited multiple fire bombs at a Buddhist Temple in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. From […] The article POLICE: Woman Charged With Firebombing Area Temple appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA BLUE ALERT: Patrick McDowell On Loose, Allegedly Killed Cop

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A statewide “Blue Alert” was issued Sunday afternoon in Florida for Patrick McDowell. The 35-year-old allegedly killed a police officer in the state. He was last seen in the area of U.S. 301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan […] The article FLORIDA BLUE ALERT: Patrick McDowell On Loose, Allegedly Killed Cop appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

KINSA: Palm Beach County COVID Situation Improving, But Hospitals Over Capacity

“High Risk” Is An Improvement From “Critical” — Palm Beach County’s Designation For Months. But Deaths Still High In Florida. Death Count Now At Least 53,124. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The COVID-19 situation in Palm Beach County continues to improve, but deaths statewide […] The article KINSA: Palm Beach County COVID Situation Improving, But Hospitals Over Capacity appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Florida Woman Hits Community Call Box In Front Of Cop, Jailed DUI

Police: Woman Then Drove Into “The Oasis” In Delray Beach. Officer Smelled “Fruity Beverage Emanating From Her Person.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman allegedly backed into the callbox at “The Oasis” — a community at 5600 Atlantic Avenue in West […] The article Florida Woman Hits Community Call Box In Front Of Cop, Jailed DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach Schools Approach 6,000 COVID-19 Cases

Fear New DeSantis “Rule” Will Lead To Case Explosion. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District will likely pass the 6,000 COVID-19 case mark next week, a stunning achievement as just the seventh full week of school comes to an […] The article Palm Beach Schools Approach 6,000 COVID-19 Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Saturnia Isles Resident Charged With Homicide, Is Convicted Felon

POLICE: CAMERA AT ENTRANCE TO WEST DELRAY BEACH GATED COMMUNITY CAPTURED HIS RETURN AFTER MURDER. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Delray Beach man is facing a First Degree Murder charge after police say he killed a man in Delray Beach, […] The article Saturnia Isles Resident Charged With Homicide, Is Convicted Felon appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Samuel Thompson#Marsy#Metrodesk Media#The Office Of State#Delray Medical Center#Brpd#Zoom
BOCANEWSNOW

Florida Woman Calls 911 To Complain Delray Police Said Don’t Call 911

COPS: Woman Has History Of Calling 911 For No Reason. Jailed For Misusing System. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is now out of the Palm Beach County jail following her Wednesday arrest for misusing 911. According to the Delray Beach […] The article Florida Woman Calls 911 To Complain Delray Police Said Don’t Call 911 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

FEDS: Local Women Spent $100K On Cosmetics In Credit Card Scam

Coconut Creek, Coral Springs Defendants Heading To Federal Prison. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Justice says two local women engaged in a credit card scam, then spent $100,000 on cosmetics. From DOJ in a media advisory: Sheena Ceasar, 35, […] The article FEDS: Local Women Spent $100K On Cosmetics In Credit Card Scam appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Man Claimed Girlfriend Had Knife, Pills, So Batters Her To Save Her

But Girlfriend Claims Boyfriend Made It Up. He’s Charged, Jailed. He Said… She Said… Police Said… Judge Said… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Darren Nomberg — who relocated from Long Island — is facing a battery charge following his arrest early […] The article POLICE: Boca Raton Man Claimed Girlfriend Had Knife, Pills, So Batters Her To Save Her appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRAZY FLORIDA? Here’s The Official Language Blocking Kid COVID Quarantines

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, New Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, Block Schools From Keeping Exposed Kids Home. Now 5,577 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Palm Beach County School District. Local School Official: “The Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers Are Nut Jobs” As Most Kids Wear Masks To Keep Friends Safe. “DeSantis Fueling Fire.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: PALM […] The article CRAZY FLORIDA? Here’s The Official Language Blocking Kid COVID Quarantines appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

PALM BEACH SCHOOLS: 10,000 COVID CASES BY CHRISTMAS?

School System Nears 5,500 COVID-19 Cases In Just Seven Weeks. Sports, Activities To Be Stopped? BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is growing concern that the Palm Beach County School District may need to take drastic action — whether closing schools, combining classes, extending […] The article PALM BEACH SCHOOLS: 10,000 COVID CASES BY CHRISTMAS? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STRAIGHT OUTTA KINGS POINT: Stalking, Murder Threat Charges Filed

Delray Beach Man Held On $50,000 Bond. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As Kings Point and Seven Bridges battle out for the community with the most arrests in Delray Beach, Kings Point is again getting attention Monday as PBSO filed five charges against a […] The article STRAIGHT OUTTA KINGS POINT: Stalking, Murder Threat Charges Filed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School Board To Discuss New “Quarantine” Rule At Today’s Meeting

New Florida Surgeon General, An Anti-Masker, Says Schools Can’t Order COVID-Exposed Students To Stay Home. EMBARRASSED? UCLA Removes Dr. Joseph Ladapo From Its Website. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida’s new surgeon general, who appears to be cut from the same anti-masking mold as […] The article Palm Beach County School Board To Discuss New “Quarantine” Rule At Today’s Meeting appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Slips On Pool Deck, Sues Boca’s Broken Sound Country Club

THE SLIPPERY WHEN WET SUIT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman apparently unhappy with the tile choices made by Broken Sound Country Club is suing Broken Sound after allegedly slipping on its pool deck. Jana Roderman claims the club used “unsafe, glossy tiles” […] The article Woman Slips On Pool Deck, Sues Boca’s Broken Sound Country Club appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: COVID Continues To Kill Nearly 200 A Day In Hospitals

Pediatric Count Remains High As Adult Hospitalizations Decline. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The daily death count remains high in Florida as hospitalizations overall continue a downward trend. The United States Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported another 180 deaths in […] The article FLORIDA: COVID Continues To Kill Nearly 200 A Day In Hospitals appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Flanigan’s Boca Raton Cited For Flying Insects

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Like so many other restaurants facing the same problem, Flaigan’s in Boca Raton was cited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for “flying insects.” While not shut down, the restaurant at 45 South Federal Highway in […] The article Flanigan’s Boca Raton Cited For Flying Insects appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID Cases Rise In Palm Beach County School District

Now 5,292 Cases. Situation Continues To Worsen, Classes In Some Schools Near Empty. BOCA RATON HIGH SCHOOL: 129 COVID -19 CASES. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The COVID-19 situation in the Palm Beach County School District continues to worsen, as some schools are now […] The article COVID Cases Rise In Palm Beach County School District appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

GAS LEAK: Airport Road In Boca Raton Closed

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 12:34 pm: Boca Raton, proving it has one of the fastest public works department in the region, has reopened Airport Road. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is on the scene (12:20 p.m. Monday, September 20th) of a gas […] The article GAS LEAK: Airport Road In Boca Raton Closed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy