US doubling order for global COVID-19 vaccines to 1 billion doses, Biden to urge 70% world vaccination rate within year.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Slowly but surely, the national count of new cases of COVID-19 has gradually dropped. Experts say we’re not out of the woods yet, but the latest surge could finally soon subside. The good news is that doctors say after Thanksgiving, the virus should be more manageable. We were recently seeing a 7-day average of up to 160,000 new COVID-19 cases at the peak of the surge. Right now, the CDC says that average is closer to 114,000 new cases per day. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb says he expects we’ll eventually drop down to around 20,000 cases per day. He also says the Delta wave will be hitting different regions across the country at different times. “There’s still pockets of vulnerability and COVID is so contagious, it finds its way into those pockets of vulnerability,” Gottlieb said. Even though new cases are declining, more people are dying from the virus. As for booster shots, you should double check to see if you meet the CDC’s eligibility requirements, and then reach out to the provider you saw for your original doses.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO