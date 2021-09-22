Cloudy and cool with rain

Fall officially starts today! Cooler and unsettled conditions will rule the forecast for the remainder of the work week. Scattered showers will be common the next few days, along with pockets of heavier and prolonged rain, especially for locations southeast of Grand Rapids. A Flood Watch is posted for Eaton, Calhoun and Barry Counties to the southeast through Thursday morning. In these locations, near and east of I-69, it's possible several inches of rain could fall in the next couple of days. Farther northwest there will be periods of rain, but overall amounts will be less. Temperatures will also be dramatically different. Instead of being above average, we'll be below with daytime highs struggling into the upper 50s the next few days. Average highs the last week of September are in the low 70s.

***Fall officially arrives Wednesday September 22 at 3:21 P.M.. It's what we call the autumnal equinox, or fall equinox. Equal days and equal nights...about 12 hours of each. On Wednesday, we actually have 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. This is because we measure sunrise from the first part of the sun above the horizon and sunset as the last bit of sun before it dips below the horizon. Additionally, light bends. Those 2 reasons are why we actually get a little more daylight on the equinox. While this marks the start of Fall in the northern hemisphere, it simultaneously marks the start of Spring in the southern hemisphere.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and rain. More comfortable with highs around 60. Winds north at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. North winds 10 – 15 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Showers return for the evening and overnight. Highs near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

