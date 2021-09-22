‘The Real’ host Jeannie Mai expecting first child with husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is having a baby! The talk show cohost made the big announcement today, September 20 during the season 8 premiere of "The Real"" by exposing her bump to Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Bailon, and Loni Love. "I am pregnant," said Jeannie rubbing her belly. "How's it looking?! It feels surreal because this is the same home where I said so many defiant things. I was like, 'I know exactly, what I want, I know exactly the kind of woman I want to be!' I always said I'd never be a mom," she added. "You should never say never and love can really change you."

