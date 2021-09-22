‘The Real’ host Jeannie Mai expecting first child with husband Jeezy
‘The Real’ host Jeannie Mai announced on the show that she is expecting her first child with her husband, rapper Jeezy. The 42-year-old Mai shared: “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we had so much to reveal at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!” Mai and Jeezy met in 2018 when Jeezy was a guest on The Real. Mai has hosted the show since its premiere in 2013.www.river1037.com
Comments / 0