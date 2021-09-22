Rush’s Geddy Lee to release new memoir in Fall 2022

Geddy Lee announced he'll publish his autobiography in the fall of 2022. The Rush bassist wrote the still-untitled memoir while in lockdown in Toronto and revealed on social media how he spent the pandemic, posting in part, “There were some shiny silver linings to be found at home: teaching my grandson the finer points of baseball and birdwatching, tending to my pups (one of whom was quite ill) and spending the evenings with my lovely better half, glass of Armagnac in hand, as we watched every European mystery show ever produced. Oh, and another thing: I began to write. Words, that is.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO