Rush’s Geddy Lee to release new memoir in Fall 2022

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeddy Lee has announced that he will release a memoir slated for fall 2022. In an Instagram post, the bassist explained that the idea for a memoir came from his lockdown in Toronto during the pandemic. Lee wrote: “So, how did I kill time during the pandemic? Little did I know that as of March 2020 I’d be locked down for over a year and a half — the longest time I’d spent in Toronto since I was 19 and hit the Northern Ontario bar circuit with Rush.” He added: “I began to write. Words, that is.”

