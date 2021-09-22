Rush’s Geddy Lee to release new memoir in Fall 2022
Geddy Lee has announced that he will release a memoir slated for fall 2022. In an Instagram post, the bassist explained that the idea for a memoir came from his lockdown in Toronto during the pandemic. Lee wrote: “So, how did I kill time during the pandemic? Little did I know that as of March 2020 I’d be locked down for over a year and a half — the longest time I’d spent in Toronto since I was 19 and hit the Northern Ontario bar circuit with Rush.” He added: “I began to write. Words, that is.”www.river1037.com
