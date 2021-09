The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce that Jimmy Wheeler, Jeff Younginer and Sydney Boerner will join the Foundation as board members. “We are excited to welcome Jimmy, Jeff and Sydney as members of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation,” said Gordon Ferguson, President and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “All three have deep community ties and years of experience in leadership roles. We know they will each be a tremendous asset to our board.”

