The Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, one of Annapolis’s signature events for nearly 40 years, is back again this holiday season!. The parade lights up the Annapolis waterfront with up to forty boats of all shapes and sizes—both power and sail—brightly decorated with thousands of lights and crewed by jolly revelers. This festive maritime event is great fun for the entire family. Skippers participate for the fun of it and circle the waterfront in two fleets: one circling in front of Eastport, the City Dock and the Naval Academy seawall, the other circling the length of Spa Creek, inside the bridge.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO