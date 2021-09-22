45 Degrees North: 21st Century Navigation in Remote Rural Areas

Last year, Covid restrictions inspired many people to seek outdoor adventures close to home. That sounds like a good thing, especially for rural areas like mine where outdoor recreation is important to the local economy. But it doesn’t take a pandemic for people to get lost out here where paved bike paths are almost as rare as secondary roads that adhere to a logical grid scheme. And some visitors are utterly unprepared for what they find (or don’t find) once away from the familiar urban terrain of water parks, indoor mountain bike parks, and climbing gyms with amenities like smoothie bars.