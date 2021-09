Talk about being in the money. One very lucky Michigan man scratched his way to $4 million dollars. The 33-year-old MacComb County man won the cash playing the Michigan Lottery's new Diamond 7 game. Per usual, this winner is choosing to remain anonymous. I suppose that is the smart thing to do. Telling close friends and family about a win this big is one thing, but once any lottery winner goes public, I am certain people come out of the woodwork looking and or expecting a hand out.

