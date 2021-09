AC Milan host Venezia on Wednesday on Paramount+ knowing that a win will take them level on points with bitter rivals Inter Milan at the top of Serie A after the Nerazzurri's win away at Fiorentina on Tuesday. The Rossoneri are unbeaten so far with three wins from four and just two goals conceded have the best defensive record in the league along with Napoli. Stefano Pioli's men left it late to tie with Juventus last time out while Venezia have won just once all season and are perched above the relegation zone.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO