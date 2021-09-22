CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pastiche String Quartet

By Staff Report
farmvilleherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Longwood University Chamber Music Series will present a concert of music by the Pastiche String Quartet on Sunday, Oct. 3. Free and open to the public, the concert will take place in the Molnar Recital Hall of Wygal Music Building at 4 p.m., with doors open at 3:30 p.m.

farmvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
violinist.com

The Week in Reviews, Op. 320: Njioma Grevious; James Ehnes; Lyris Quartet

September 14, 2021, 11:27 AM · In an effort to promote the coverage of live violin performance, Violinist.com each week presents links to reviews of notable concerts and recitals around the world. Njioma Grevious performed Marcus Norris’s "Glory" with the Chicago Philharmonic. Chicago Classical Review: "Sunday’s soloist, the young, exceptionally...
MUSIC
broadstreetreview.com

1807& Friends returns with the Wister and Dalí Quartets

The last concert I attended before the world shut down was a lively little festival for strings and guitar presented by the 1807 & Friends chamber music series. The first chamber concert I’m going to attend during the Great Reopening will be the first 1807 & Friends program of the new season. It will end fittingly with a chamber music spectacular: Mendelssohn’s octet for two string quartets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
KOWB AM 1290

“Russian Strings” By UW Chamber Orchestra

The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra will be presenting an all-Russian music program at 7:30 pm on Sunday, September 19, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, and $6 for students not attending UW, plus a $1 ticket...
MUSIC
South Bend Tribune

Aero Quartet performs Sept. 23 at Merrimans’ Playhouse in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — The Aero Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Merrimans’ Playhouse in the Commerce Center Building, 401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135, as the first ensemble in the venue's new Chamber Arts Series. The Chamber Arts Series may include chamber jazz, classical or other traditional music....
SOUTH BEND, IN
penbaypilot.com

DaPonte String Quartet live concert in Port Clyde: ‘Dissonant and Dissident’

PORT CLYDE — DaPonte String Quartet will hold a live concert Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 5 p.m., at Ocean View Grange, in Port Clyde. Their performance, “Dissonant and Dissident,” features Mozart: String Quartet in C Major K. 465 (“Dissonance”) and Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8. Mozart: String Quartet in...
MUSIC
swarthmorephoenix.com

Speechless Storytelling to the Ear: The Jasper String Quartet

Warm sun fills my blood with a sense of calm, as the balance of chirps in the air and water flowing keeps my senses charged with anticipation. The morning rays promise heaven ahead, so why is the intensifying wind so cold? Trying to find reassurance, I see that the heavens above are rapidly infected with the unforgiving dark of a challenge, or a nightmare. My heart beats furiously alone, as I fearfully whisper amongst the sudden hush, “something’s coming.” Uncertain, but certain at the sensation of doom echoed in every thunderclap, a figure stands alone against the tide of a journey, waves of black, billowing clouds forcing a grand fate that one never wanted.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Haydn
Person
Ludwig Van Beethoven
culturemap.com

Carya String Quartet presents Mixed Media: Landscape

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Carya String Quartet returns to the stage with a gala premiere of "Landscape" and a silent auction to raise money for Season 4.
MUSIC
University of Arkansas

String Quartet to Perform Sept. 29 at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall

The University of Northern Iowa String Quartet will be in concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, in Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall. Quartet members Sang Koh, Erik Rohde, Julia Bullard and Hannah Holman are all faculty at UNI and will be holding several events with Department of Music students including guest lessons, chamber music coachings and working with the University Symphony Orchestra before their performance that evening.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thehudsonindependent.com

NEA Jazz Master George Coleman Quartet

NEA Jazz Master saxophonist George Coleman played with nearly every mid-20 th Century jazz superstar, but his most famous gig was in Miles Davis’s groundbreaking early ‘60s band. Miles called George’s deeply soulful playing nearly perfect, adding “He was a hell of a musician.”. He still is and, over the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Pastiche#American String Quartets#Arco Strings#Doctoral Studies#Violin Performance#Suzuki#The Hope Academy Of Music#The Montani Quartet#Ball State University
Oskaloosa Herald

Un4gettable Saxophone Quartet to play

OSKALOOSA — Those with hearts and ears starved for live music can rejoice: the Un4gettable Saxophone Quartet is coming to George Daily Auditorium at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. At the auditorium’s first live show since its COVID-19 closure, listeners can enjoy the fine works of Duke Ellington, Lennie Niehaus and Harry Styles put on by four local musicians.
OSKALOOSA, IA
WKRC

String quartet plays Vivaldi on giant violin floating down Venice Canal

VENICE, Italy (Reuters/CBS Newspath) - Music lovers in Venice were treated to a string quartet playing on board a large violin-shaped boat as it motored slowly along one of the city's famous canals. The boat, built as a tribute to COVID-19 victims, was launched on Saturday after undergoing trials last...
WORLD
goldcountrymedia.com

Brubeck Brothers Quartet concert, workshop at Auburn State Theatre

BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET When: Friday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn Run time: 2 hours with intermission and Q&A following the show Reserved seating: $35 Purchase online: www.AuburnStateTheatre.org Box office: 530-885-0156. Chris and Dan Brubeck, sons of jazz giant Dave Brubeck, curate a...
AUBURN, CA
buckscountyherald.com

Gregory Harrington and Riverside Symphonia String Quartet team to perform eclectic blend of music

The Riverside Symphonia presents “From Bach to Hendrix & Brubeck” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lambertville, N.J. The concert will be an intimate evening of music with groundbreaking soloist Gregory Harrington and the Riverside Symphonia String Quintet featuring chamber music classics of Haydn and Bach as well as works by Jimi Hendrix, U2, Dave Brubeck, and more.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
95.5 FM WIFC

Playing Out The String

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. They were one of the quintessential American bands of the late 60’s but by late 1971 Quicksilver Messenger Service was a shadow of its former self. They released their sixth album called “Quicksilver”. Original members John Cipollina and David Freiberg had left after the last LP as had keyboard whiz Nicky Hopkins. They would be gone until the band reunited in 1975 for a very good LP called “Solid Silver”. I played a track called “Gypsy Lights” way too much in the fall and winter of 1975-76 on WWSP 90fm.
ROCK MUSIC
Valley News

Art Notes: Past plays are prologue for pastiche from ArtisTree

A pastiche is a work made in a style that’s gone before, even the style of a particular writer or artist, a kind of homage. In conversations about art, pastiche gets kind of a bad rap. It’s the kind of genre before which critics add “mere,” as if a pastiche is always less original than the work it honors.
ENTERTAINMENT
nwestiowa.com

Gospel Gold Quartet in Sibley Sept. 19

SIBLEY—The Gospel Gold Quartet will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Sibley Christian Reformed Church. The traditional four-part male group from Sioux Falls, SD, was formed by experienced singers to perform a variety of Gospel music with a special focus on the old hymns and anthems of faith.
SIBLEY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy