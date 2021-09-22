Pastiche String Quartet

Warm sun fills my blood with a sense of calm, as the balance of chirps in the air and water flowing keeps my senses charged with anticipation. The morning rays promise heaven ahead, so why is the intensifying wind so cold? Trying to find reassurance, I see that the heavens above are rapidly infected with the unforgiving dark of a challenge, or a nightmare. My heart beats furiously alone, as I fearfully whisper amongst the sudden hush, “something’s coming.” Uncertain, but certain at the sensation of doom echoed in every thunderclap, a figure stands alone against the tide of a journey, waves of black, billowing clouds forcing a grand fate that one never wanted.

