10 Things You Didn’t Know about Coco Jones

Coco Jones was born just a few months shy of the second anniversary of the final air date of one of the best shows of the decade in which she was born. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” was one of the most popular, most beloved, most amazing shows of the 90s. Every kid who grew up in the 90s knew – and still knows verbatim – every word to the theme song without missing a beat. It’s almost as if that song became a rite of passage, and we all still get excited and rap alongside Will Smith when we hear it. What’s amazing is that Coco Jones wasn’t alive when this show was being filmed, when it went off the air, or when it was at its peak, but she’s one of the newest cast members in the Fresh Prince reboot coming to television. Fans want to know more about her now that she’s the next big thing.