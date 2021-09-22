‘Autumn Fire: Burning the Valley, Part 1’
On Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m., Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a program about the military campaigns within the Shenandoah Valley during the last year of the Civil War in what was often referred to as the “breadbasket of the Confederacy” and “back door” to Washington. The presentation will be led by The Rev. Jeffery C. Schroeder, S.T.M., visiting lecturer of Civil War history, who will discuss in detail what happened before, during and after the 1864 burning of the valley.farmvilleherald.com
