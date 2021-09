Get ready for an evening of live music and theatrical performance on the grounds of the historic Oaklands Mansion. Join on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 6:00PM – 9:00PM, for a Halloween eve performance by the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta on the front lawn of Oaklands Mansion. The Murfreesboro Little Theatre will engage audience members, young and old, in a mini trick-or-treat. Guests are welcome to wear Halloween costumes.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO