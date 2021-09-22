Farm Safety and Health Week
The third week of September is annually recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week, as fall harvest time is one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons of the year for the agriculture industry. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) recognizes Sept. 19 – 25 as National Farm Safety and Health Week to raise awareness and encourage the safety and well-being of all hardworking Virginians in the agriculture industry.farmvilleherald.com
