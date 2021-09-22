Farm Safety and Health Week

This week is National Farm Safety Week and the theme for this year is “Farm Safety Yields Real Results.”. We rely on our farmers to provide our food supply and also to power the economy in rural Illinois. Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs in America, involving heavy equipment, hazardous chemicals and much time out on the roadways. More than 500 farmers are killed on the job each year, with tractor overturns listed as the leading cause according to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Throughout the week the Illinois Department of Agriculture has been sharing safety tips for farmers.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO