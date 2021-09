In an entertaining match which took place in the Stadio Olimpico, Lazio were held by Cagliari 2-2. Lazio were in control of the possession from the start with Immobile and Luis Alberto threatening the visitors constantly. Cagliari looked dangerous on the counter with Joao Pedro pulling the strings. Immobile gave Lazio the lead through a glancing header from Savic’s cross just before the break. Cagliari leveled the score just after the break with a wonderful counterattack with Joao Pedro chipping the keeper with a header. Balde gave the lead to the visitors by finishing a well-crafted move. Lazio leveled again with a thunderous strike from the substitute Danilo Cataldi and even though they looked to score another goal, they were held by Cagliari.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO