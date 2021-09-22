CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PwC survey shows “trust” in business is a delicate dance

By Rey Mashayekhi
Fortune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! This is Fortune’s Rey Mashayekhi, filling in again for Sheryl today. The notion of “trust” in business is a tricky one. The trust between a company, its employees, and its consumers can often be tenuous at best; all it takes is a few missteps—which can easily evolve into high-profile controversies or outright scandals—to fray those relationships, and force companies to commence the painstaking work of rebuilding that trust back up again.

fortune.com

