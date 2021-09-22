PwC survey shows “trust” in business is a delicate dance

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. When it comes to optimism, finance chiefs are faltering a bit, according to Deloitte’s Q3 2021 CFO Signals survey released on September 16. Only 54% of respondents said they expect economic conditions to have improved a year from now. That’s a decline from 62% in Q2. The dip in optimism may reflect the delay in planned re-openings due to the spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant in locations where vaccination rates are lower, Steve Gallucci, Deloitte’s U.S. national managing partner and head of its CFO program, told me. Compared to the prior quarter, CFOs lowered expectations for year-over-year growth for capital spending, revenue, dividends, and earnings. For example, revenue growth expectations decreased from 9.6% to 8.5%. Finance chiefs are facing significant internal and external risks simultaneously. “I would say that CFOs are spending more and more of their time understanding and unpacking the external risks because they're changing rapidly,” Gallucci said. They’ll then "be able to pivot internally in terms of putting in systems, practices, and teams to be able to meet those risks," he said.

