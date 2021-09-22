CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire forces residents from East Side high rise near United Nations

 6 days ago

Fire spewed heavy smoke through an East Side high rise early Wednesday, near the United Nations.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the East 44th Street building just after 3:15 a.m.

Some residents self-evacuated from the heavy smoke. None appeared injured.

Several firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The building is blocks from the United Nations and within the NYPD's street closures zone.

