CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Memphis Council bridges regulatory gaps that have threatened water

By Dulce Torres Guzman
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtBAp_0c4CtLIk00

The Memphis City Council approved an ordinance to bridge regulatory gaps that have left the city’s drinking water vulnerable and added protections for residents living near toxic materials.

On Tuesday, council members debated three ordinances created as a result of protests against a pipeline set to be built near a historic Black neighborhood.

In late 2019, civil-rights advocates learned of plans to build the Byhalia Connection Pipeline, a 49-mile pipeline set to cross through Memphis into Mississippi. In its path sat Boxtown, located in South Memphis, and the Davis Wellfield, from which the city pumped its natural drinking water.  As a result, community members formed Memphis Community Against the Pipeline (MCAP)  to combat the pipeline’s development and joined other environmental organizations to protest threats to the Memphis Sand Aquifer, which is the city’s primary supply of drinking water.

At Tuesday’s session, council members passed an ordinance to create a wellhead protection overlay district, which limited development from being near areas where the city pumped its drinking water. About 25% of the city is located in wellhead zones.

“Even though the Byhalia Pipeline is cancelled, there will be plans for more high-risk projects that endanger the Memphis Sand Aquifer in the future,” said Sarah Houston, executive director of Protect Our Aquifer. “This ordinance creates long-overdue protections that will help prevent contamination in vulnerable parts of our aquifer system.”

Council members delayed a final vote on two other ordinances created to bridge other regulatory gaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3pII_0c4CtLIk00

A map of the now-shelved Byhalia Pipeline Route through South Memphis with chemical facilities tabbed in red. (Map courtesy of Memphis Against the Pipeline)

One ordinance addressed the city’s history of environmental racism. Initially Byhalia pipeline representatives called the area the “point of least resistance,” and there are currently almost 20 toxic-chemical facilities among South Memphis’ predominantly Black neighborhoods. About 60% of gas stations are currently located within census tracts that are 75% Black, according to council documents.

The final ordinance amended Memphis’ zoning regulations to match Shelby County’s 1,500 setback ordinance for pipeline developments from most residential areas.

Both are important in providing protections to Memphis residents and the aquifer, said Justin Pearson, co-founder of MCAP.

“If you’re a corporation that has two brains about you, all you have to do is go around those wellheads areas. That’s why we have to pass more legislation that protects the rest of our city from pipelines or projects that would be able to go around the city,” he said.

After months of protests throughout 2020, MCAP gained support from the Shelby County Commission, which struck down the sale of several land parcels in March required for the Byhalia project to continue. The Byhalia pipeline project was eventually abandoned several months later in July.

On Sept. 8, Shelby County commissioners voted in favor of requiring future pipeline developments to be at least 1,500 feet away from most residential areas protections, although they made exceptions for existing pipelines.

But this was only the beginning, said Pearson.

“We’ve been really fortunate that we haven’t had any terrible spills that have destroyed our access to drinking water, but we know that there are threats today, already, to our aquifer,” he said in a press conference Tuesday morning.

Civil-rights advocates urged council members to pass all three ordinances in order to protect the city from dealing with the brunt of future environmental disasters caused by pipeline developments.

If you're a corporation that has two brains about you, all you have to do is go around those wellhead areas. That's why we have to pass more legislation that protects the rest of our city from pipelines or projects that would be able to go around the city.

– Justin Pearson, Memphis Against the Pipeline

“It gives our legal representation the potential fire power it needs to battle a decision that may come down the line in 50 years,” said Houston.

Houston and others also argued that the ordinance would promote business interests by keeping Memphis’s water from becoming contaminated, such is the case in Flint, Michigan. Valero and Fedex, who currently have business interests in Memphis, have largely supported the ordinances.

Council members acknowledged that they have received mostly positive feedback in support of the ordinances but voted to delay a final vote on amending Memphis’ zoning to match Shelby County. The ordinance will return to council in two weeks.

“I think we should back our county commissioners on this because I think it’s a good law and it provides an additional protection of our communities,” said Councilmember Dr. Jeff Warren, “but I need you all to come to that conclusion too, and I would like to have you have the time to do that if that’s what you need.”

The post Memphis Council bridges regulatory gaps that have threatened water appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

As federal protections have ended, Memphis evictions have soared

To Cindy Ettingoff, executive officer at the Memphis-Area Legal Services, a pandemic and rising evictions often mix chaotically in courtrooms. At Shelby County General Sessions Civil Court, dockets were restricted to 50 cases to allow for safe social distancing early in the pandemic, but a growing backlog of eviction cases bumped the number to 100 […] The post As federal protections have ended, Memphis evictions have soared appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis City Council may mandate vaccines for employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New data shows only half of city employees are vaccinated, and now some Memphis City Council members want to require a vaccine mandate. “We tired of burying y’all,” said funeral home director and Memphis City Council member Edmund Ford, Sr. The strong reaction came after Ford learned...
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

‘But our fight isn’t over’: Pipeline opponents push to close regulatory gaps regarding pipelines

That’s what a crude oil company’s representative called our predominantly Black, Southwest Memphis community as it planned to ram a pipeline through our neighborhoods. It’s not surprising the corporation thought it could build a dangerous pipeline through a minority community with little pushback; after all, it’s something fossil fuel companies have done for decades. The surprise came when we mobilized to stop them.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
WREG

Memphis City Council discusses pipeline ordinances

The ball is in the Memphis City Council’s court when it comes to restricting where oil pipelines can be built. Last week, the Shelby County Commission signed off on the ordinance. This morning, we’re looking ahead to tomorrow’s city council agenda. And to do that, we were live with Council...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Kenai to mull funding for water main threatened by erosion

The City of Kenai is racing against bluff erosion to protect a water main along Mission Avenue. Legislation approved for introduction by the Kenai City Council during the body’s Sept. 15 meeting would fund the project with money in the city’s Water and Sewer Special Revenue Fund and award a project contract.
KENAI, AK
Greenville Herald-Banner

Council to consider necessary water, wastewater purchases

The current and anticipated growth in the City of Greenville is putting a strain on the city’s water treatment and supply processes. Tonight, the Greenville City Council intends to take steps to purchase new water meters, approve a major upgrade for the Water Treatment Plant and also to begin the process of expand the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
GREENVILLE, TX
coastalbreezenews.com

Council Deals with Comprehensive Plan and Water Quality Report

The Marco Island City Council began Monday, September 20, with a workshop to continue review of the documents it will submit to the State of Florida as its final draft of the 2021 Comprehensive Plan for the city. That document will provide a community overview of plans for the future of the city.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Pearson
Person
Jeff Bridges
amtrib.com

Anna Council approves water, sewer, trash rates

The Anna City Council approved new trash, water, and sanitary sewer service rates during its Sept. 14 meeting. These rates will go into effect on Oct. 31 and be reflected on resident’s November bills. . According to city officials, the rate increases represent the minimum recommended increases needed to balance the...
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Denver Borough Council discusses water-related improvements

When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Aug. 30. What happened: Council approved formal grant agreement between Denver Borough and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission for water level monitoring equipment. Background: The borough received a grant for $1,500 to install, maintain or improve water level monitoring at a well along Smokestown Road...
DENVER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Flint Water#Water Systems#Water District#Water Supply#Memphis Council#The Memphis City Council#Mcap#The Memphis Sand Aquifer#Protect Our Aquifer#Byhalia
GV Wire

As Pot Shops Licenses Are Appealed, One Hopeful Continues Building

Five retail marijuana licenses are being appealed, the city of Fresno says. A yet-to-be-scheduled public hearing will determine the fate of the stores. Two of the five appeals were filed against shops owned in partnerships by Kacey Auston, a City Hall lobbyist who also sits on several civic boards. Auston was awarded three licenses. Her stores at 7315 Blackstone Ave. (Cookies in Fresno City Council District 2) and 1264 Wishon Blvd. (Lemonade in District 1) are under challenge.
FRESNO, CA
CBS Miami

Special City Of Miami Commission Meeting Held To Discuss Future Of Chief Art Acevedo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo was the topic of discussion at a special meeting Monday, as commissioners raised questions about his fitness for office. Acevedo, listening from an upstairs window, was hired about five months ago. Some spoke in favor of the Chief, like Dana Carr, a 27-year veteran Miami officer. “Our department needs reform,” she said. “Chief Acevedo was brought here to institute reform, and he deserves the opportunity to do so.” Others spoke against the chief. “Ever since his appointment to the chief position, Mr. Acevedo’s judgment and decision making have been suspect, rash and calls into question his ability...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Alissa Rose

5 Unsafe Places To Avoid In Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is the biggest city in Pennsylvania. If you're looking for world-class entertainment, lots of restaurants, and every other thing that a booming metropolis has to offer, Philadelphia is a perfect choice. However, being the second-largest city on the entire East Coast and the fifth biggest city in America, you can be sure that there will be a considerable amount of crime and dangerous areas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Four-Unit Residential Building at 1426 North 7th Street in Ludlow, North Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, four-unit residential building at 1426 North 7th Street in Ludlow, North Philadelphia. The structure will replace a vacant lot on the west side of the block between Master and Jefferson streets. The building’s footprint will span 1,600 square feet and will contain 4,390 square feet of interior space, translating into an average of 1,098 square feet per apartment. Permits list 1426 N 7th LLC as the owner, Lonny Rossman as the design professional, and United Group General Contractor Inc. as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $437,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Actions Against Developers Associated with Hilltop Village in Jacksonville

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is taking action against the companies associated with Hilltop Village, a rental housing development located in Jacksonville, in response to a recent unsatisfactory site inspection involving a rodent infestation at the property. Florida Housing is placing conditions...
FLORIDA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

1K+
Followers
337
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy