Public Health

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

By Hayley Fowler
Centre Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.

