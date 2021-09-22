CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Netflix announces deal to buy Roald Dahl Story Company

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix said Wednesday that it will acquire the Roald Dahl Story Company, expanding on a partnership that began three years ago to create a slate of animated TV shows. "These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture --- the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more," Ted Sarandos, co chief executive officer and chief content officer, and Luke Kelly, grandson of Roald Dahl and managing director of the Roald Dahl Story Company said in a blog post .. Stories such as The BFG, The Twits and Fantastic Mr. Fox "and their messages of the power and possibility of young people have never felt more pertinent," they said.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Releases New Data on Most Popular TV Shows and Movies

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, revealed what he said was the “most comprehensive look so far” at the streamer’s top 10 TV shows and movies. Sarandos, in an appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, shared two slides. One showed the most popular Netflix shows based on its proprietary metric of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least 2 minutes). A second showed total time spent viewing by hours within the initial 28-day window — engagement data Netflix has not released...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Unveils ‘Bridgerton’s Massive Viewership In Data Dump, Talks Disney & Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit, More ‘Stranger Things’ & Streamer’s “Biggest Show Ever”

Shonda Rhimes is now officially the Empress of Netflix, thanks to the massive success of Bridgerton and a rare look under Netflix’s data hood. “We’re trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market,” Ted Sarandos said Monday, making no bones that the streamer’s info is still is “a big black box, mostly.” Speaking today at the Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, the streamer’s co-CEO did drop some slides full of metrics that showed Season 1 of Rhimes’ period drama is the most initially watched and most engaged with series on the service. Additionally, this self-described attempt to be “more transparent”...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

From Roald Dahl to Studio Space, Netflix’s Reverse British Invasion Is a Mixed Blessing

It is no coincidence that Netflix’s most headline-grabbing acquisitions in recent years have both been U.K.-based properties: from the Roald Dahl Story Company, which owns the deceased author’s beloved stories such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” to the acquisition of “Kickass” creator Mark Millar’s comics publisher Millarworld in 2017. Because, as the Emmys demonstrated earlier this month when “The Crown” won no less than seven awards, the “special relationship” between Netflix and the U.K. has never been stronger. Many of the streamer’s most popular shows are British-based, from “Bridgerton” to “Sex Education” to “The Witcher,” and the streamer has committed...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Crown’: Netflix Announces Premiere Month For Season 5 Of Emmy-Winning Series – Netflix Tudum

Fresh off its formidable sweep at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, Netflix’s The Crown will come back for even more royal drama next year. Netflix, during its Tudum fan event on Saturday, revealed that The Crown will return for Season 5 November 2022. The announcement was made by Imelda Staunton, who is taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth, in a video from the set of the show. The Crown was initially set to conclude with the upcoming fifth season, but series creator Peter Morgan reversed the decision sharing that the Emmy-winning drama will actually end with its sixth installment. Season 5...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Luke Kelly
Person
Ted Sarandos
Popculture

Netflix Buys Willy Wonka, 'Matilda' and the Rest of Roald Dahl's Works

Netflix struck a deal with Roald Dahl Story Company to bring new adaptations of the author's beloved works to life on the small screen. The streamer announced the deal on Sept. 22, sharing a CGI animation of a Willy Wonka chocolate bar being unwrapped to reveal a golden ticket with the Netflix logo on it. The first major projects announced under the deal are a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory adaptation from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and a film version of the Matilda stage musical.
MOVIES
thesource.com

Eddie Murphy Inks Deal to Star in Three New Films for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios must be satisfied with the results of Coming 2 America. The studios and Eddie Murphy have entered into a three-picture and first-look film deal. Deadline details the first-look deal will develop projects for Prime Video and Studio with an option to star. The first dance for the two entities was Coming 2 America, the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend of March 5-7. Amazon acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic movie theater shut down.
MOVIES
Tyla

Plans For Netflix To Release Roald Dahl Films After Buying Rights

Netflix truly has got the golden ticket – the streaming giant has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company. The deal, which Netflix gained for an undisclosed figure, gives the on-demand service access to the children’s author entire oeuvre of work. The partnership is an extension of a deal the two...
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Netflix lands golden ticket by buying Roald Dahl estate

Netflix has bought the rights to Roald Dahl's classic children's books from the author's family. The deal means the streaming giant will own creations like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The BFG. Netflix will control what happens to them in publishing as well as TV and film - and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Tv#Nflx Rrb#Bfg#Twits
Law.com

UK Firm Joins Skadden on Big Ticket Netflix Deal for Roald Dahl’s Catalogue

Netflix’s latest acquisition has handed roles to Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Taylor Wessing, as the media giant strikes a deal with Roald Dahl’s estate. Skadden is advising Netflix on the acquisition of The Roald Dahl Story Company Limited, which manages the literary works, copyrights and trademarks of author Roald Dahl, the firm announced on Thursday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
No Film School

Netflix Buys Up All of Roald Dahl's Intellectual Property

Netflix is tackling intellectual property head-on. The streaming wars are fought with subscribers. And the way to get subscribers is to hook the whole family. Now Netflix is entering the fight in a big way. It's been confirmed this morning that Netflix has snapped up all of Roald Dahl's children's stories.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Netflix Buys Roald Dahl's Catalog And Teases New Projects, Including Games

Netflix has entered into a deal with the Roald Dahl Story Company to create more content based on the works of the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory author. The two companies are working together to "bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways," Netflix said. This will include Taika Waititi's new event series set in the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and "another wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas." Additionally, a live-action version of the Matilda stage show is coming in 2022, featuring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Netflix Is Reportedly in Talks To Buy Roald Dahl’s Entire Catalog

Netflix is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire the complete works of children’s author Roald Dahl, according to Bloomberg, which cited people with knowledge of the matter. Many of the author’s books have already been made into movies, including “The Witches,” “Matilda,” “James and the Giant Peach” and more. The well-loved tale of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” has been adapted twice on screen, with a prequel film about a young Willy Wonka in the works for a 2023 release.
TV & VIDEOS
IBTimes

New Movies To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV And In Theaters

There are plenty of new movies available to stream online and watch in theaters over the weekend. Check out the list below that features fresh titles from different genres. Clint Eastwood's directorial drama movie, "Cry Macho" is available in theaters and exclusively streaming on HBO Max. The movie revolves around Miko who tries to get his young son back from his alcoholic mother. The drama stars Eastwood, Fernanda Urrejola, Dwight Yoakam and Eduardo Minett.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy