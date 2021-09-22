GALLERY: 2021 Fall Arts Festival Quick Draw

This year, for the first time ever, visitors will get to celebrate art for two full days on October 16 and 17. Bring the family to this two-day event and enjoy live music, local vendors, food trucks and artisan demonstrations. In addition to DIY crafts for everyone to bring home, Sugar Rush will have a juried art show representing local, regional, and even international talent. Artists of all mediums will have their artwork on display at Sugar Hill’s Art Gallery as well. With this year’s two-day festival, Sugar Rush will be bigger, better, and more artfully festive.

