GALLERY: 2021 Fall Arts Festival Quick Draw

By Photography by Kathryn Ziesig
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, artists and spectators gathered in Town Square for the annual Fall Arts Festival Quick Draw. Artists had 90 minutes to complete their works which were auctioned off soon after.

