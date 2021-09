Years ago, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone believed supervised consumption sites for drug users were a bad idea. But the 55-year-old mayor — who admitted Monday that he didn’t always handle his own brother’s and cousin’s addiction struggles with enough “humanity and decency” — now finds himself an advocate, as his city looks to host the state’s first safe consumption site and as lawmakers consider bills to decriminalize the sites, increase treatment opportunities and address a statewide epidemic of overdose deaths.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO