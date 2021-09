FOXBORO, MASS. — There are few — if any — past or current Patriots players on whom Julian Edelman left a greater impact than Matthew Slater. The retired receiver developed a close relationship with the Patriots special teams ace over his 12 years in New England. With Edelman set to be honored at Gillette Stadium during halftime of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, Slater on Thursday was asked what he misses most about his former teammate.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO