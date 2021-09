Remember at the beginning of the pandemic when everyone started inexplicably hoarding toilet paper? I still don't understand that whole thing but for some reason, that household staple was flying off shelves and requiring stores to put severe limits on how much you could buy. Even online orders were taking a lot longer to fill. During the height of the pandemic and stay at home orders we saw grocery stores and other big box stores with empty shelves. Everything was hard to buy but we got through that and it looked like things were settling down until the announcement that Costco is putting limits on things you can buy.

RETAIL ・ 22 HOURS AGO