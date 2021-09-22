Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
By ZEKE MILLER
Boston 25 News
6 days ago
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year. The stepped-up U.S. commitment marks the cornerstone of...
President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.The White House said Biden, 78, would deliver remarks and receive the additional dose at 1 p.m. Monday. Biden got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden It was not immediately clear whether the first lady would also receive the booster dose on Monday.Speaking on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I’ll be getting my booster shot. It’s hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot. ”Vice President Kamala Harris 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorized boosters — but they are expected to in the coming weeks.
WASHINGTON — Booster shots soon will begin rolling out to some Americans who received the two-shot vaccine made by Pfizer—after a contentious and confusing federal approval process that isn’t over yet. Determining who exactly should be rolling up their sleeves for an additional dose was tricky. The Biden administration had leapfrogged federal regulatory panels in […]
The post Who will get a booster shot? A Q-and-A about what the feds are saying appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on.
The House and Senate are moving toward votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while also averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default.
Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging onto the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections.
"You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future. The spike in demand — expected following last week’s federal recommendation […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the U.S. presses for a cease-fire in the yearslong war between the kingdom and Houthi rebels in Yemen. Sullivan will be the highest-ranking...
Is Joe Biden failing? Less than nine months into his presidency, rising numbers of Americans and not a few foreign allies appear to think so. Polls last week by Gallup and Rasmussen put his national approval rating at minus 10 points. His overall poll average is minus 4. That compares with a positive approval rating of 19 points in January when he took office.
In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue, host Laura Ingraham said President Joe Biden has gone "Full Sharpton" with a fact-free condemnation of Border Patrol agents and the injection of race into a political issue. Biden said Friday that people were being "strapped" by mounted Border Patrol agents, promising the agents "will...
President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest levels since the beginning of his presidency, and a majority now disapprove of his performance for the first time, a Gallup poll revealed, as another poll shows former president Donald Trump more popular than him.Gallup conducted the survey between September 1 and 17 after the United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. President Biden’s approval numbers are down six points from August, when 49 per cent of those polled approved of his performance and 48 per cent disapproved. Mr Biden saw his greatest decline with independent voters. In...
The free ride for methane, a climate-warming gas 84 times stronger than carbon dioxide, is finally nearing an end in Washington. While one atmosphere-heating pollutant after another has fallen under regulators’ sway, powerful petrochemical interests and, until recently, scientific uncertainty about the scale of the problem, have thwarted methane restrictions. That will begin to change in coming weeks when the Biden administration proposes the most aggressive federal methane mandates yet for oil and gas wells.
Hunter Biden boasted of having "access to the highest level” in China, according to emails of his business contacts published on Thursday. The alleged claim by President Joe Biden's adult son was discussed in a Jan. 28, 2015, email obtained by Business Insider from Democratic donor Sam Jauhari to Saudi business tycoon Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, as the men tried to put together a plan to free Libya’s many billions in frozen funds.
The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 was heading close to 230 million on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden prepared to host a virtual summit on the pandemic with world leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.
When President Joe Biden recently unveiled the White House's ambitious vaccine policy, many Republicans responded with apoplexy, deeming it an outrageous abuse. The latest national poll from Fox News suggests the GOP pushback, at least for now, hasn't persuaded most Americans. Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the...
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world's nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking "a new Cold War" with China.
It’s long been one of President Biden’s favorite sayings: “Don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.”. Now, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Americans believe by a 16-point margin that they are better off with Biden in charge of the pandemic than they would have been with the alternative: Donald Trump.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley criticized President Biden's address to the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday, saying the speech "ignored the reality and seriousness of America's threats and enemies." "President Biden's speech ignored the reality and seriousness of America's threats and enemies," Haley told Fox News after...
A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration not to use its public health authority to turn away any migrant families who illegally cross the southern border into the United States, an abandonment of U.S. policy in effect since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Comments / 0