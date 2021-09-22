CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots

By ZEKE MILLER
Boston 25 News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year. The stepped-up U.S. commitment marks the cornerstone of...

