It is an great achievement to reach over 90 years old. Karon Weatherman has honored those who have gained that achievement for years. Karon Weatherman, Director of the Sulphur Springs Senior Center expresses a solution to still honor the 90+ seniors while keeping everyone safe. She states: “Instead of having one large event I am going to hold smaller Birthday Celebrations at each of the 6 Nursing Homes and Assisted Livings here in Sulphur Springs during September. I think this will keep the residents of each facility safe.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO