CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pastor Steve Ellison: What Do You See?

donaldsonvillechief.com
 6 days ago

As I continue my reading in a chronologically arranged Bible, I have made it past Manasseh and Amon and into the reign of the boy king Josiah. Most of the questions God asked of humans were rhetorical but not this pair of questions asked of Jeremiah about 13 years into the reign of Josiah who began to reign at the ripe old age of 8 years.

www.donaldsonvillechief.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordcountychronicle.com

Pastor Steve Jones: Following Jesus for the Right Reasons

We live in a world that can seem to be out of control and filled with confusion. When you talk with people, the loss of hope that’s often expressed is palpable. Any offer of the gospel of Jesus Christ will either be rejected outright or it may spark interest in what it is that Jesus has to offer. In light of this truth, today I want to introduce a new series of articles on a passage in the gospel of John—chapter 2 verses 23-25. As we begin, I want to call our attention to a portion of John 6 that has an important connection to our passage in John 2. Each of the gospel writers records the miracle of Jesus feeding the 5,000. Early in John 6, a large crowd is following Jesus. As the narrative progresses, Jesus raises the question as to how all of those people are going to be fed. Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother, brings a boy to Jesus who has “five barley loaves and two fish.” Jesus asks his disciples to have the people sit down. He then gives thanks and when he distributes the food, five thousand men were fed (John 6:10). When we consider the women and children, scholars estimate that there may have been upwards of twenty thousand people fed by this amazing miracle! So much food is produced from this small amount that—not only were all the people fed—there was much left over (6:13).
RELIGION
Mining Journal

For whom and what do you labor?

A question that occasionally comes to our minds is, “Why am I doing this?”. As Labor Day approached, I asked my Creator, “For whom and what do I labor?” The reply gave cause for long moments of reflection:. “Chuck, you labor that goodness and I may be made known.”. In...
RELIGION
Cheboygan Tribune

Pastor's Corner: Will you?

"I triple dog dare you." "Go ahead - make my day." Have you ever had someone test or challenge your commitment? Maybe you have proven your bravery or stupidity by licking a metal flag pole in winter or seeing just how many marshmallows you can stuff in your mouth. Perhaps your kids have challenged you to follow through on a threat you have made: "Don't make me stop this car," "One more word and I'll …" There will always come the time to put your money where your mouth is and to stop talking and start walking.
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGION: What do you see?

As I continue my reading in a chronologically arranged Bible, I have made it past Manasseh and Amon and into the reign of the boy king Josiah. Most of the questions God asked of humans were rhetorical but not this pair of questions asked of Jeremiah about 13 years into the reign of Josiah who began to reign at the ripe old age of 8. Jeremiah will grow into the foremost prophet of Judah in the years leading up to (and into) the Babylonian Captivity. His ministry to Judah would last for over 40 years, maybe even close to 50 years. His ministry was certainly not comfortable or easy. In Jeremiah 1:1-10, we are told that Jeremiah was descended from priests, thus destined to be a priest himself, but God would soon add significant prophetic duties to his job description. In these 10 verses, we receive a brief summary of Jeremiah’s call and God’s promise to be with him.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
Person
Josiah
southplattesentinel.com

What do I call you?

When Ben and I were engaged and making plans to get married, my mind was absorbed with lining up everything for the wedding. More importantly, its main focus was on the man I was going to be marrying and spending the rest of my life with. On our wedding day,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Brainerd Dispatch

OPINION: Focus on what you do

If you want a friend, be a friend. There is never a guarantee. However, if you do not put anything into a friendship it’s certain the friendship will never grow. Keep in mind that friendships take time. The Bible says a man of too many friends will soon come to ruin,” Proverbs 18:24. Why is this? Because too much time maintaining too many friends doesn’t allow you the time you need to work your job, spend time with your family, do your school work, life work and take care of your business. If a person has ten or twenty friends to spend time with every week or even month, they will eventually neglect their family or careers.
RELIGION
goodmenproject.com

What To Do if You Want To Be In a Relationship

I think I’m ready. I’m ready to meet people. I’m ready to mingle; I’ve been alone for so long, and I really needed that time, but I think the next step is finding the right relationship for me. My friend Jane and I went to happy hour a few days...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Babylonian
Jacksonville Daily Progress

What Do You See?

As I continue my reading in a chronologically arranged Bible, I have made it past Manasseh and Amon and into the reign of the boy king Josiah. Most of the questions God asked of humans were rhetorical but not this pair of questions asked of Jeremiah about 13 years into the reign of Josiah who began to reign at the ripe old age of 8 years. Jeremiah will grow into the foremost prophet of Judah in the years leading up to (and into) the Babylonian Captivity. His ministry to Judah would last for over 40 years, maybe even close to 50 years. His ministry was certainly not comfortable or easy. In Jeremiah 1:1-10, we are told that Jeremiah was descended from priests, thus destined to be a priest himself, but God would soon add significant prophetic duties to his job description. In these ten verses, we receive a brief summary of Jeremiah’s call and God’s promise to be with him.
RELIGION
postsouth.com

Pastor Steve Ellison: How Long?

In my reading, I have come to the end of Isaiah, and read the appropriate passages in 2 Kings 21:1-17 and 2 Chronicles 33:1-9 concerning Manasseh. The chronologically arranged Bible that I happen to be reading through places Psalm 82 next. The exact time of its writing is not known. Asaph is listed as the author, however there is more than one Asaph in the Old Testament.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy