Dear Dietician: Focus on fiber, not whole grains

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 6 days ago

I am confused about whole grains. Some information tells me to eat lots of whole grains, but others say fiber is important in a healthy diet. Which is it?. You ask a good question. I recently bought a loaf of bread that advertised “20 grams of whole grains per serving” and “a good source of fiber.” What does this mean? According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a whole grain must contain all the components of a grain kernel: the bran, germ, and endosperm.

www.weeklycitizen.com

Dear Dietitian – What are whole grains and how do they relate to fiber intake?

I am confused about whole grains. Some information tells me to eat lots of whole grains, but others say fiber is important in a healthy diet. Which is it?. You ask a good question. I recently bought a loaf of bread that advertised "20 grams of whole grains per serving" and "a good source of fiber." What does this mean? According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a whole grain must contain all the components of a grain kernel: the bran, germ, and endosperm.
The whole truth about whole grains

