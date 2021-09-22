Backtalk: Both are extremely qualified and would be excellent mayors for Durham

Last week for the web, we published a story by Greg Childress at our partner newsroom N.C. Policy Watch on U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s impassioned performance at a Johnston County school board meeting in an attempt to persuade the county’s school board members to drop its mask mandate for public school students, teachers, and staff. (On Monday, the school board voted 4-3 to keep the mask policy in place). Our readers had a lot of thoughts about all this.