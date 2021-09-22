CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Backtalk: Both are extremely qualified and would be excellent mayors for Durham

indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week for the web, we published a story by Greg Childress at our partner newsroom N.C. Policy Watch on U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s impassioned performance at a Johnston County school board meeting in an attempt to persuade the county’s school board members to drop its mask mandate for public school students, teachers, and staff. (On Monday, the school board voted 4-3 to keep the mask policy in place). Our readers had a lot of thoughts about all this.

indyweek.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
indyweeknc

Durham Officials Will Pause Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Durham city officials last week announced that the city will pause an emergency rental assistance program early next month. Officials have decided to hit the pause button on Durham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on October 4 “to focus on existing applications” and the pause will remain in place until county officials can “determine that there are sufficient funds to process all of the existing applications,” according to a press release on the city’s website.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Government
Durham County, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
City
Madison, NC
indyweeknc

N.C. Public Schools Seek to Cope With a Big Influx of Homeless Students

This story originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month struck down a federal moratorium on evictions, threatening to displace thousands of North Carolina’s K-12 students whose families can no longer pay their rents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) temporary moratorium...
HOMELESS
indyweeknc

Mayoral Candidate Javiera Caballero Envisions a Durham for All

Until a few months ago, Durham City Council member Javiera Caballero had no plans to run for mayor. She was in the middle of serving her four-year term on the council when Mayor Steve Schewel unexpectedly announced he would not be running for reelection. After years of public service, Caballero decided to take her leadership to the next level.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Race#N C Policy Watch#Caag#The City Council#Indy Press Club#Triangle
indyweeknc

Following an Unprecedented 48 Hours of Shootings Around N.C. Central's Campus, University Leaders Plead for More Resources to Address Gun Violence

Owing to the strictures of Jim Crow, historically Black colleges and universities across the United States are located in traditionally Black communities, where parents are assured that their children are safe while learning in a nurturing environment before graduating and going out into the so-called “real world.”. On Saturday night,...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
indyweeknc

DNA Cracks Four Decade Old Raleigh Murder

On Christmas Eve in 1977, Alma Jones was raped and murdered on Sawyer Road in South Raleigh. The case went cold, and the identity of Jones's killer remained unknown until this week. The Raleigh Police Department announced the 45-year old cold case has been solved Wednesday using DNA evidence. "With...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy