A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Fed Decision

By Lisa Levin
 6 days ago
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS), KB Home (NYSE: KBH), H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS).

Data on existing home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET, while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 168 points to 33,966.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 19.75 points to 4,363.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 43 points to 15,067.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 42,413,480 with around 678,500 deaths. India reported a total of at least 33,531,490 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 21,247,090 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1% to trade at $75.13 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.3% to trade at $71.38 a barrel. The American Petroleum Institute, late Tuesday, reported a decline of 6.108 million barrels in crude oil inventories for the week ending September 17. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.3% and STOXX Europe 600 Index climbed 0.4%. The French CAC 40 Index surged 0.8%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.8% while German DAX 30 gained 0.2%.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.67%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.51% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.1%. The Bank of Japan held its key short-term interest rate at -0.1%, while China’s central bank also maintained its benchmark interest rates for corporate and household loans. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index for Australia slipped 0.3% in August.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc upgraded Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $185 price target.

Ambarella shares rose 2.7% to close at $148.92 on Tuesday.

Breaking News

  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also lowered its guidance for FY21.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZM) deal to buy customer-service software company Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is being investigated by a U.S. Department of Justice-led panel over the former's ties with China, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a Federal Communications Commission letter.
  • Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
  • Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported a surprise profit for its fourth quarter, while sales also surpassed market expectations. The company said it sees Q1 net sales of $560 million to $575mn and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $20 million.

MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Fed officials involved in stock trading to retire

Two senior Federal Reserve officials who recently drew intense criticism for their stock trading will retire in the coming week, they announced Monday, although only one mentioned the controversy. The two officials engaged in large stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively acting to support the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to financial disclosures first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) stock increased by 1.21% to $7.48. The company’s market cap stands at $267.5 million. Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares moved upwards by 0.96% to $9.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.7 million. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares increased by 0.95% to $5.3. The company’s market cap...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
Business Insider

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Morgan Stanley cut Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $4,300 to $4,100. Amazon shares fell 0.6% to $3,406.00 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) price target from $400 to $490. Costco shares rose 3.3% to close at $467.75 on Friday. Barclays reduced NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) price...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a second straight gain

Gold futures settled with a slight gain on Monday, as Treasury yields eased back from their highest levels of the session. "Bearish elements," such as the hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week and expectations for interest rate hikes, have been predominant, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Kinesis Money. For now, investors do not seem to be too worried about the risk of a domino effect from China property giant Evergrande's debt woes, he said. December gold rose 30 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,752 an ounce. Prices posted a climb of 0.1% on Friday.
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels. Below are some instances of unusual options...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.70% to 35,041.74 while the NASDAQ fell 0.51% to 14,970.85. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.02% to 4,456.20. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,932,210 cases with around 688,040 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,678,780 cases and 447,190 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,351,970 COVID-19 cases with 594,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 231,898,110 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,749,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
