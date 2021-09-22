15 Minutes: Erica Hoff
I started the project in early August, and I was inspired by a project that was done in 2006, called ‘One Red Paperclip.’ This guy, Kyle MacDonald, had a red paperclip and he traded it up to a house over the course of a year. The projects I had seen where people had successfully done something similar, both of them had the end goal of a house. Given my more nomadic lifestyle, I am not looking to settle into a house right now, and so I was thinking, “What can I do that’s a little more on-brand for myself?” A Sprinter van.indyweek.com
