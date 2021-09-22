CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 most disappointing Vikings in the Week 2 loss to the Cardinals

By Nik Edlund
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings dropped a heartbreaker to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Who were the most disappointing players from the loss?. The Minnesota Vikings lost in a way that is all too familiar to their fans. They played well enough to get a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and after driving down into field goal range to seal the victory, Minnesota’s Greg Joseph shanked the kick, and the team dropped to 0-2 on the season.

