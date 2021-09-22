4 most disappointing Vikings in the Week 2 loss to the Cardinals

This is a big one for the Vikings. They look to avoid an 0-2 start in a crucial season as they take on the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday. The Vikings will have to find a way to slow down Kyler Murray, who lit up the Titans for five total touchdowns in Week 1. Murray has plenty of weapons in DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk, and others. The Vikings will also need to block Chandler Jones, who had five sacks to kick off the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO