Premier League

Everton were 'set up wrong' and 'second best' v QPR

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton were “set up wrong” against QPR and deserved to go out of the Carabao Cup, says former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Reid. The Toffees twice came from behind in their third-round tie at Loftus Road on Tuesday to draw 2-2 but lost 8-7 on penalties after a marathon shootout.

www.bbc.com

fourfourtwo.com

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin set for spell on sidelines

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to be out for “two to three weeks, maybe more”, according to boss Rafael Benitez, due to toe and thigh injuries. The 24-year-old England international was left out for Monday night’s Premier League match against Burnley, with Benitez providing an update on the player’s fitness via the club’s Twitter account.
The Guardian

Aston Villa v Everton: match preview

Everton have started brilliantly but Rafa Benítez faces a major test in keeping the good times rolling against Aston Villa without the services of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Richarlison will likely have to pick up the slack in his absence. Dean Smith’s side were beaten comfortably against Chelsea last week, but with Emiliano Martínez expected back between the sticks Villa have a better chance of continuing an impressive four-match unbeaten run against Everton since their return to the Premier League. Graham Searles.
goal.com

Iwobi reveals his best positions for Everton and Nigeria

The former Arsenal star has shown his versatility since he joined the Toffees from the Emirates Stadium. Alex Iwobi said his best playing position at Everton is as a winger while he is better either as a number ten or number eight for Nigeria. The 25-year-old has been drafted into...
Tribal Football

​Tottenham set £40m price-tag for Aston Villa, Everton target Winks

Tottenham Hotspur have placed an unbelievable £40million price on midfielder Harry Winks. The central midfielder is a homegrown player for Spurs, and one who is highly rated by the coaching staff. According to The Times, Winks did not push for a move away, despite summer interest from Aston Villa and...
vavel.com

Predicted line-ups: Aston Villa vs Everton

Dean Smith will be hoping his Aston Villa side can bounce back from a 3-0 away defeat to Chelsea last weekend by picking up all three points against a high-flying Everton side. Rafa Benitez' men have been in excellent form so far this season, remaining undefeated in their first four...
BBC

Aston Villa v Everton: Confirmed team news

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes one change from Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, with first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez returning to the starting XI after completing his 10-day quarantine in Croatia. Emi Buendia who joined him, is on the bench. Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Luiz,...
BBC

Follow Aston Villa v Everton live

Kick-off between Aston Villa and Everton at Villa Park is now less than one hour away. You'll be able to catch up with all the post-match reaction on this page after full-time.
BBC

QPR v Everton: Who makes your Toffees starting line-up?

Everton take on Championship side Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?. Will Rafael Benitez choose to rest some of his key players after Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa or will he go with his best team?
SB Nation

QPR vs Everton - Carabao Cup preview | Injury-hit Toffees look to bounce back in the capital

An injury-hit Everton will look to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Aston Villa when they take on Championship QPR in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Toffees were well beaten in the end at Villa Park, though the game was relatively even until they fell asleep at the back and allowed Villa to score two in two minutes, with a third goal following six minutes later with Everton yet to regain their composure.
punditarena.com

James Rodriguez set to have talks about move to Qatar from Everton

The Colombia international has not played since Rafael Benitez took over at Goodison Park. Out-of-favour Everton playmaker James Rodriguez has travelled to Qatar to discuss a move to the Middle East. The PA news agency understands the Colombia international is to have talks with Al-Rayyan – managed by the former...
Tribal Football

Everton manager Benitez: We had enough chances to beat QPR

Everton manager Rafa Benitez was frustrated with his team's wastefulness in the loss to QPR on Tuesday. The Toffees were eliminated from the Carabao Cup after a penalty shootout defeat to the Championship side. "I think we did quite well," Benitez said. "We had 17 attempts away from home. We...
Tribal Football

Austin leads QPR to stun Everton with penalty shootout victory

Championship side QPR have upset Everton in the Carabao Cup. Charlie Austin opened the scoring for QPR with a header after 18 minutes of play. Everton responded through Lucas Digne, but Austin gave QPR the lead again four minutes later with another header. Andros Townsend tied things up early in...
FanSided

Another chance for fringe players as Everton face QPR

Following their defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday, Everton travel to west London to take on Championship side Queens Park Rangers Tuesday night in the next round of the EFL Cup. This could well be a tricky tie and a potential banana skin as Everton face a Rangers side that...
fourfourtwo.com

QPR midfielder Luke Amos could make his return in Everton Carabao Cup clash

QPR midfielder Luke Amos could return to senior action in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Premier League Everton. The 24-year-old has been out since October last year after suffering cruciate ligament damage, but played the full 90 minutes in a B team fixture against Brentford last week and will hope to be involved against the Toffees.
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: QPR 2(8)-(7)2 Everton in Carabao Cup

It was all Dozzell and McCallum. From a corner kick following a rebound, Townsend sends the ball into the net. 2-2. Austin repeats the dose with a header and puts the ball beyond the goalkeeper's reach. 2-1. 3:18 PM6 hours ago. 30'. Goal Everton. Digne at the far post arrives...
chatsports.com

Rafa Benitez insists Everton must improve defensively and find the right balance with attack after crashing out of the Carabao Cup on penalties to QPR

Everton boss Rafael Benitez stressed the need for the Toffees to improve in defence following their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sky Bet Championship side QPR. Tuesday's third-round tie at the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium saw Benitez's men crash out on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Everton, who...
sportsaldente.com

Everton v Norwich: Time, Match card, predictions, ticket and how to watch

Everton is going head to head with Norwich City starting on 25 Sept 2021 at 14:00 UTC at Goodison Park stadium, Liverpool city, England. The match is a part of the Premier League. Everton played against Norwich City in 2 matches this season. Currently, Everton ranks 6th, while Norwich City holds 20th position. Everton has certainly made a strong start to the season, but Norwich City is one of the in-form teams in the Premier League following recent wins against Arsenal, Stoke, and Manchester United. There will certainly be some key battles in the match to determine the result. Norwich will be looking for their first away win of the season, but Everton has yet to lose at home. So, we are likely to be in for a truly intriguing.
