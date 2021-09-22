Everton were 'set up wrong' and 'second best' v QPR

Everton is going head to head with Norwich City starting on 25 Sept 2021 at 14:00 UTC at Goodison Park stadium, Liverpool city, England. The match is a part of the Premier League. Everton played against Norwich City in 2 matches this season. Currently, Everton ranks 6th, while Norwich City holds 20th position. Everton has certainly made a strong start to the season, but Norwich City is one of the in-form teams in the Premier League following recent wins against Arsenal, Stoke, and Manchester United. There will certainly be some key battles in the match to determine the result. Norwich will be looking for their first away win of the season, but Everton has yet to lose at home. So, we are likely to be in for a truly intriguing.

