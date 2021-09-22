CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: September 22, 2021

By Andrea Hinds
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

Westhaven Golf Club Reopens Following Five-Month Enhancement Project

Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin, Tennessee reopened to member play on Friday, September 24, following a five-month greens renovation and enhancement project. Open since 2009, Westhaven Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course was originally designed by Arthur Hills, Steve Forrest and Associates. This summer’s renovation included the redesign of six new greens, a newly designed practice putting green, and a conversion of all putting surfaces to TifEagle Bermudagrass. Golf course architect and former Augusta National Superintendent Billy Fuller oversaw the green complex redesign project. Phase II of the project will take place next summer when five green complexes will be redesigned and renovated.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

TOCA Football Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Franklin

TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), the world’s first technology-enabled soccer experience company, celebrates the expansion of its product offerings in its first Tennessee location with a ribbon-cutting today. The indoor soccer center known as TOCA Nashville-Franklin is located within the TOA Sports Performance Center in Franklin, Tenn., a 171,000 square-foot sports...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Photos: Pilgrimage Festival 2021 Day 2

On day two of the Pilgrimage Festival, the temperatures at times felt more like summer instead of fall. Music was back at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and the crowds returned for the second day. The day kicked off with a Gospel hour at the Americana Triangle tent then the day continued with performances by Larry Fleet, People on the Porch, Jamestown Revival, Cage the Elephant, Black Pumas, and closing out year seven of the festival – Dave Matthews Band.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, TN
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Williamson Source

Artist Launches Mystery Art League for Franklin Art Crawl

On Friday, October 1st, the Franklin Art Crawl will introduce crawl participants to a new activity for the crawl: The Mystery Art League (MAL). According to information provided by the interactive art show, “The Mystery Art League is a group of artists serving various mediums to bring interactivity and fun to the art exhibition space. Engaging the general public through the technical and thematic components of art, the Mystery Art League creates games that have arts patrons look for clues to uncover hidden stories.” This event will be held through the December Franklin Art Crawl.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: Sept 24, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 24, 2021. 1Brentwood Police Capture Suspect After Burglaries and Homeowner’s Dog Shot. Brentwood Police responded Thursday, September 23, 2021 to a report of a motor vehicle. burglary in the River Oaks Subdivision. Read More. 2Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations:...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Franklin to Demolish Bicentennial Park Pavilion

After careful consideration and inspection, the old Georgia Boot Factory Pavilion at Bicentennial Park will be demolished due to safety concerns. The demolition will begin the final week of September. In February, the southern portion of the existing pavilion structure collapsed during the snowstorm and ice we experienced. Originally, the City requested to replace the collapsed portion of the structure but upon further inspection by a consultant, demolition of the entire structure was recommended.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
Williamson Source

In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week. 1Popular Nashville Bar/Restaurant Coming to Franklin. Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, will open in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development. Read More. 2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count. A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

*this event was rescheduled from last weekend to Sept 26. Mockingbird Restaurant, 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill. Join in for a free outdoor catered event to celebrate the debut of “Stella Mae” with Tap Truck South Nash. This family-friendly gathering will be hosted outdoors at The Mockingbird Restaurant from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Come enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and root beer floats for the kids.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Radnor Lake Celebrates Opening of Three New Bridges

Radnor Lake State Natural Area and the group Friends of Radnor Lake (FORL) celebrated the construction of three new bridges on the natural area’s Lake Trail. The $350,000 project is privately funded and sponsored by the Andrea Waitt Carlton Family Foundation, the Røros Foundation, Ken Levitan, and Gloria Dumas. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Williamson Source

Morning Source: JT Hodges

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Leipers Fork resident J.T. Hodges. who will perform at Pilgrimage Festival this Saturday, Sept 25. The singer/songwriter will open the Shady Grove stage at 11:40am with a few new songs he’s been working on and a familiar song, Sandman, which is celebrating its two-year anniversary.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Assembly Food Hall Hosts Titans Watch Party

Assembly Hall, the massive downtown entertainment and dining destination at Fifth + Broadway, announced its plan for weekly Titans watch parties at Nashville’s largest rooftop. Titans fans are invited every Sunday to support the team at the Skydeck on Broadway, Assembly Hall’s rooftop venue, beginning with this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at noon.
NFL
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Natalie Madigan

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Murfreesboro resident and recent MTSU graduate Natalie Madigan, who will perform at Pilgrimage Festival this weekend. This will be the first time Madigan has performed at the festival. As an Indie-Pop artist, you can hear the influences of Billie Eilish but with her own spin.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Williamson Source

Popular Nashville Bar/Restaurant Coming to Franklin

Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, will open in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development. McEwen Northside is located at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive. There are currently two other Neighbors’ locations in the Nashville area – Sylvan Park, 4425 Murphy Road and Germantown, 313 Jefferson Street.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2021

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2021. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. 1. MILLERS THRILLERS. It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire...
COLUMBIA, TN
Williamson Source

9 Not to Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2021

Attending Pilgrimage Festival? There are at least ten hours of music each day with headliners including Dave Matthews Band, Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and more. But here are our picks for performances not to miss this year. 1. Larry Fleet. Tennessee native Larry Fleet grew up with...
MUSIC
Williamson Source

Parks and Rec Hosts Annual Bark N’ Splash Bash

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will partner with the Williamson County Animal Center to host the Third Annual Bark ‘n Splash Bash on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Due to popular demand, this “paw-some” event returns, after a year-long hiatus, for all dogs to have a chance to paddle and play while raising money for the animal center.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy