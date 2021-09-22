Photo of the Day: September 22, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Bricks Cafe, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, is locally owned and operated and has been a Brentwood staple for years, offering everything from Southwestern fare like chimichangas to Tuscan pasta entrees, and their specialty – wood-fired pizza. Bricks is perfect for a casual business lunch or dinner out...
Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin, Tennessee reopened to member play on Friday, September 24, following a five-month greens renovation and enhancement project. Open since 2009, Westhaven Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course was originally designed by Arthur Hills, Steve Forrest and Associates. This summer’s renovation included the redesign of six new greens, a newly designed practice putting green, and a conversion of all putting surfaces to TifEagle Bermudagrass. Golf course architect and former Augusta National Superintendent Billy Fuller oversaw the green complex redesign project. Phase II of the project will take place next summer when five green complexes will be redesigned and renovated.
TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), the world’s first technology-enabled soccer experience company, celebrates the expansion of its product offerings in its first Tennessee location with a ribbon-cutting today. The indoor soccer center known as TOCA Nashville-Franklin is located within the TOA Sports Performance Center in Franklin, Tenn., a 171,000 square-foot sports...
On day two of the Pilgrimage Festival, the temperatures at times felt more like summer instead of fall. Music was back at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and the crowds returned for the second day. The day kicked off with a Gospel hour at the Americana Triangle tent then the day continued with performances by Larry Fleet, People on the Porch, Jamestown Revival, Cage the Elephant, Black Pumas, and closing out year seven of the festival – Dave Matthews Band.
On Friday, October 1st, the Franklin Art Crawl will introduce crawl participants to a new activity for the crawl: The Mystery Art League (MAL). According to information provided by the interactive art show, “The Mystery Art League is a group of artists serving various mediums to bring interactivity and fun to the art exhibition space. Engaging the general public through the technical and thematic components of art, the Mystery Art League creates games that have arts patrons look for clues to uncover hidden stories.” This event will be held through the December Franklin Art Crawl.
According to the latest Census data, the national rate of homeschooling families exploded in Fall 2020. Homeschooling saw a surge throughout the 1999 to 2012 period, at which point the trend leveled off and held steady, accounting for just 3.3% of student learning. As of Fall 2020, approximately 11.1% of...
After careful consideration and inspection, the old Georgia Boot Factory Pavilion at Bicentennial Park will be demolished due to safety concerns. The demolition will begin the final week of September. In February, the southern portion of the existing pavilion structure collapsed during the snowstorm and ice we experienced. Originally, the City requested to replace the collapsed portion of the structure but upon further inspection by a consultant, demolition of the entire structure was recommended.
Beginning with the first year of Franklin’s Pilgrimage Music and Culture Festival in 2015, the event has had a quiet partnership with the non-profits MusiCares and Friends of Franklin Parks. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sale is donated to these organizations. Being a music festival, Pilgrimage is...
*this event was rescheduled from last weekend to Sept 26. Mockingbird Restaurant, 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill. Join in for a free outdoor catered event to celebrate the debut of “Stella Mae” with Tap Truck South Nash. This family-friendly gathering will be hosted outdoors at The Mockingbird Restaurant from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Come enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and root beer floats for the kids.
Radnor Lake State Natural Area and the group Friends of Radnor Lake (FORL) celebrated the construction of three new bridges on the natural area’s Lake Trail. The $350,000 project is privately funded and sponsored by the Andrea Waitt Carlton Family Foundation, the Røros Foundation, Ken Levitan, and Gloria Dumas. The...
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Leipers Fork resident J.T. Hodges. who will perform at Pilgrimage Festival this Saturday, Sept 25. The singer/songwriter will open the Shady Grove stage at 11:40am with a few new songs he’s been working on and a familiar song, Sandman, which is celebrating its two-year anniversary.
Assembly Hall, the massive downtown entertainment and dining destination at Fifth + Broadway, announced its plan for weekly Titans watch parties at Nashville’s largest rooftop. Titans fans are invited every Sunday to support the team at the Skydeck on Broadway, Assembly Hall’s rooftop venue, beginning with this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at noon.
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Murfreesboro resident and recent MTSU graduate Natalie Madigan, who will perform at Pilgrimage Festival this weekend. This will be the first time Madigan has performed at the festival. As an Indie-Pop artist, you can hear the influences of Billie Eilish but with her own spin.
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Karen Dumont from the Franklin Light Opera who performed their premiere production of Pauline Viardot’s Cinderella (English version), at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park earlier this month. Dumont played the role of the fairy godmother. The company was founded...
Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, will open in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development. McEwen Northside is located at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive. There are currently two other Neighbors’ locations in the Nashville area – Sylvan Park, 4425 Murphy Road and Germantown, 313 Jefferson Street.
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2021. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. 1. MILLERS THRILLERS. It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire...
Attending Pilgrimage Festival? There are at least ten hours of music each day with headliners including Dave Matthews Band, Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and more. But here are our picks for performances not to miss this year. 1. Larry Fleet. Tennessee native Larry Fleet grew up with...
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will partner with the Williamson County Animal Center to host the Third Annual Bark ‘n Splash Bash on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Due to popular demand, this “paw-some” event returns, after a year-long hiatus, for all dogs to have a chance to paddle and play while raising money for the animal center.
