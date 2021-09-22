CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Hopes Request Public to Donate Items for Yard Sale

By Press Release
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 6 days ago
High Hopes Development Center is inviting the community to both donate to and shop its inaugural yard sale Saturday, October 2. Donations are accepted through Tuesday, September 28, at its Franklin campus (301 High Hopes Court) Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. “As an organization that...

