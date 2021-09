A person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Florida woman Miya Marcano was found dead in his apartment on Monday, police said. Armando Manuel Caballero was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lives and works, and police said she had repeatedly rejected his romantic advances. He was last seen on Friday, the same day Marcano went missing.

