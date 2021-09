Camillus — A free child car seat safety check will be held at the Walmart Supercenter in Camillus on Saturday, September 25. New York State Police, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department and Camillus Police are partnering for the event. It starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 2:00 p.m. and is part of Child Passenger Safety Week which runs from September 19 through September, 25. Parents and caregivers will learn how to install and use car seats correctly.

CAMILLUS, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO