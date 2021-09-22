CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megadeth, Lamb of God ready to scorch Soaring Eagle

Cover picture for the articleThe Metal Tour of the Year 2021, co-headlined by Megadeth and Lamb of God, hits Soaring Eagle Casino with special guests Trivium and Hatebreed on Friday, Sept. 24. In July, Megadeth singer Dave Mustaine teased the band’s upcoming 16th studio album “The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead!” in a video. The platinum-selling thrash metal band, which formed in 1983 in Los Angeles, has been nominated for 12 Grammys and won for Best Metal Performance in 2017 for “Dystopia.”

