CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Fire breaks out on roof of Superdome

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGEyb_0c4Cr0dU00

New Orleans firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze on the roof of the Superdome on Tuesday afternoon.

Flames and black smoke were seen billowing from the arena that is home to the NFL’s Saints.

A stadium official told The Times-Picayune that the fire “is under control” and that it was accidentally ignited by workers who were pressure washing the building.

There was no immediate word on whether this will affect the Saints’ plans to return to the Superdome to face the New York Giants on Oct. 3.

The team has been displaced since Aug. 29, when Hurricane Ida slammed into the New Orleans area as a Category 4 storm. They’ve taken shelter at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, and played their season-opening “home” game — a 38-3 win against the Green Bay Panthers — in Jacksonville, Fla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDlu8_0c4Cr0dU00 Also Read:
New Orleans Saints schedule and 2021 season predictions

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superdome#Saints#Accident#The Times Picayune#Nofd Photo#The New York Giants#The Green Bay Panthers#Denver Broncos#Olb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy