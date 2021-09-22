Fire breaks out on roof of Superdome

New Orleans firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze on the roof of the Superdome on Tuesday afternoon.

Flames and black smoke were seen billowing from the arena that is home to the NFL’s Saints.

A stadium official told The Times-Picayune that the fire “is under control” and that it was accidentally ignited by workers who were pressure washing the building.

There was no immediate word on whether this will affect the Saints’ plans to return to the Superdome to face the New York Giants on Oct. 3.

The team has been displaced since Aug. 29, when Hurricane Ida slammed into the New Orleans area as a Category 4 storm. They’ve taken shelter at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, and played their season-opening “home” game — a 38-3 win against the Green Bay Panthers — in Jacksonville, Fla.

–Field Level Media

