Luke Doty to quarterback South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Luke Doty will start at quarterback for the first time this season when South Carolina hosts Kentucky in an Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday.

Doty sustained a sprained foot in a practice on Aug. 13 and was ruled out of the first two games of the season. He played in relief of Zeb Noland in the Gamecocks’ third game.

“Assuming everything is good with Luke, he will be our starting quarterback on Saturday night,” Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said during his Tuesday news conference.

Noland, the former graduate assistant who joined the team after Doty’s injury, left last Saturday’s 40-13 loss to Georgia after his throwing hand was stepped on. Doty replaced him and completed 13 of 26 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Beamer is expecting Noland will be available if needed. He has passed for 407 yards, five touchdowns and one interception this season for the Gamecocks (2-1, 0-1 SEC).

Doty started South Carolina’s final two games of the 2020 season and was named the 2021 starter by first-year-coach Beamer during the spring.

Doty saw action in eight games last season and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

–Field Level Media

