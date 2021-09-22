Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival returns Sunday stuffed with unique and tasty flavors

Like so many kids of Polish descent, sisters Vanessa and Casey White grew up eating pierogi after sumptuous homemade pierogi. Their grandfather, Henry Waniewski, whose parents immigrated from Krakow in the early 1900s, owned a Polish deli in Feeding Hills, Mass., for 65 years. One of just a handful of stores catering to Poles in the Boston area, Waniewski Farms is famous for its turkey pies, garlicky kielbasa and those humble cheese-and-potato stuffed dumplings. “Jaju,” as Henry Waniewski was known, also worked magic with the stuffed cabbage dish known as golabki.