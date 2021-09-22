CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival returns Sunday stuffed with unique and tasty flavors

By Jessicarobyn Keyser
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike so many kids of Polish descent, sisters Vanessa and Casey White grew up eating pierogi after sumptuous homemade pierogi. Their grandfather, Henry Waniewski, whose parents immigrated from Krakow in the early 1900s, owned a Polish deli in Feeding Hills, Mass., for 65 years. One of just a handful of stores catering to Poles in the Boston area, Waniewski Farms is famous for its turkey pies, garlicky kielbasa and those humble cheese-and-potato stuffed dumplings. “Jaju,” as Henry Waniewski was known, also worked magic with the stuffed cabbage dish known as golabki.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Akron, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
City
Ohio Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Football Sunday#Dance Music#Beer Gardens#Food Drink#Poles#Whites#Western#Pennsylvanians#Kennywood#Racer#Homemade Pierogi#Pittsburgh Pierogi Truck#S D#Polish Deli#Pittsburgh Smokehouse#People S Choice#Southside Bbq Company#Mac N#Rogicone

Comments / 0

Community Policy