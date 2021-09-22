CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As travel restrictions ease, RDU flyers will have to wait until 2022 for London, Paris flights

By Lauren Ohnesorge
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 6 days ago
Travelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport will have to wait until well into 2022 for the airport’s nonstop flights to Paris and London to return.

