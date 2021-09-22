As travel restrictions ease, RDU flyers will have to wait until 2022 for London, Paris flights

The opportunity to reserve a single room on a charter yacht is rare, but there are companies that specialize in the service. “Couples or singles interested in expeditions, rather than a specific yacht, tend to be our clients,” says Tamsin Vaughan, director of yacht expeditions for EYOS, a UK firm that zeroes in on luxury travel to extreme and off-the-grid destinations. “We go places where they wouldn’t charter yachts by themselves.” The 236-foot Nansen Explorer, a seven-stateroom yacht with a bar, lounge and gym, will host an EYOS charter in Antarctica this winter. Kayaking around glaciers and hiking snow-covered slopes are...

