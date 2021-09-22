CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Central Standard launches statewide campaign for Brandy Old Fashioned Day

By Margaret Naczek
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 6 days ago
Central Standard Craft Distillery worked with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' office to declare Sept. 22 as Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Day to celebrate the popular drink loved throughout the state. Central Standard pushed for this fall campaign, which includes billboards, live events and media interviews, to make the day an annually observed event and the month of September Brandy Old Fashioned Month.

