CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

UT-Austin attempts to calm faculty concerns over planned Liberty Institute organized with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, conservative donors

Click2Houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. University of Texas at Austin leaders attempted to quell concerns among faculty this week over a proposed think tank on campus known as the Liberty Institute, weeks after The Texas Tribune reported that the university was working with private donors and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to create a center that would be “dedicated to the study and teaching of individual liberty, limited government, private enterprise and free markets.”

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Austin#Stanford University#University System#The Liberty Institute#The Texas Tribune#Faculty Council#The Hoover Institution#Oxford University#Americans#Legislature

Comments / 0

Community Policy