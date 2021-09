The Y&R spoilers preview for September 27 – October 1, 2021, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) had a secret but he couldn’t keep it and now he has to confess. The walls have closed in and the truth has to come out. Better Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) hear it from him instead of someone else – especially someone like Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO