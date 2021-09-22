Are You Suffering from Anxiety Because of Your Upcoming Wedding?

It's natural for everyone to think about death. After all, it's an inevitable part of life. As Jim Morrison of The Doors famously sang, "No one here gets out alive," via Genius. With so much uncertainty in life, death is one thing we can be absolutely certain of. But despite the fact that we're armed with unequivocal proof and logic, why does the mere thought of it make some of us so uncomfortable while others may scoot through life not giving it much thought at all. If we've been living on this planet long enough, we may have had a brush with death at some point, witnessed a loved one pass away, or been faced with a genetic predisposition that increases our risk of mortality sooner rather than later. We may have real, hits-close-to-home reasons why we fear death. While it's been proven that these kinds of painful experiences often increase feelings of joy, mindfulness, and gratitude in many individuals, these experiences can also induce stress, anxiety, and compulsive fears (via International Journal of Depression and Anxiety).

