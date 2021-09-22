CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

By Trevor Jennewine, Jeremy Bowman, and Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Conceptually, artificial intelligence deals with machines that emulate human intelligence. Broadly speaking, this technology will be a defining trend of the next decade, playing a bigger role in our daily lives over time. Today, we encounter AI in search engines, social media, and enterprise software applications. But in the future, we may ride in self-driving cars, engage with intelligent machines, and work alongside autonomous robots.

As an investor, there are a few ways to play this trend. Some companies will make the semiconductors required for AI, and others will provide the necessary data or infrastructure; this type of investment is referred to as a pick-and-shovel play, because these companies provide the tools that make AI possible. On the other hand, investments can also fall into the pure-play category. These are companies that use AI to build something new.

With that in mind, we asked Motley Fool contributors to pick three artificial intelligence stocks that look like smart buys right now. Keep reading to see why C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNDtx_0c4CphNm00
Image source: Getty Images.

AI meets SaaS

Jeremy Bowman (C3.ai): It's hard to find a pure-play AI stock on the market, but C3.ai comes pretty close. The company provides cloud-based software for the deployment of AI applications. That position gives C3.ai a foot in two high-growth markets, software-as-a-service and artificial intelligence, and the opportunity ahead of it looks mouthwatering.

The company estimates that its addressable market will expand from $170 billion in 2020 to $271 billion in 2024, and its revenue grew by 29% in its most recent quarter to $52.4 million.

Currently, C3.ai has fewer than 100 customers, but its contracts are valued in the millions of dollars annually, showing how easily it can penetrate the large addressable market in front of it. The company is aiming to grow through a "lighthouse" strategy, finding leading companies in a given industry and spreading to their competitors once they sign a new customer in that sector. A number of its current customers come from the energy sector, including Royal Dutch Shell and Baker Hughes.

C3.ai's core product is the C3 AI suite, and as one example of a customer use case, Shell has used C3.ai's software for predictive maintenance, monitoring 2,500 pieces of equipment across the company. This has helped Shell save money on unplanned maintenance, avoid production downtime, improve safety, and extend the useful life of its assets.

Now looks like a great time to open a position in C3.ai because the stock has pulled back substantially since its IPO in December, down 70% from its peak shortly after it went public as euphoria around a swath of growth stocks faded.

Still, as the first mover in a fast-growing, unique industry, C3.ai has significant long-term potential. With the stock now trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 21 based on this year's expected revenue of $243 million-$247 million, C3.ai looks reasonably priced considering the growth opportunity it has.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAdaC_0c4CphNm00
Image source: Getty Images.

Nothing artificial about this company's potential

Eric Volkman (Nvidia): Nvidia is one of the more popular pick-and-shovel investments in the AI space, and it fully deserves that popularity. In fact, the stock recently hit all-time highs, due in no small part to its position as the go-to supplier of AI chips.

Nvidia invented graphics processing units (GPUs) in the 1990s as a way of crunching mountains of data to produce smooth computer graphics. With AI, machines learn by similarly chewing through piles of data, and Nvidia's powerful GPUs can do a lot of chewing, hence their utility for data-hungry AI applications today.

As a result, Nvidia is the company many readily identify with advanced-performance GPUs. These powerful pieces of hardware and their associated software are behind a wide range of AI applications. They include, but are by no means limited to, autonomous driving, robotics, manufacturing automation, and speech recognition.

The company's accelerated computing solutions are increasingly finding their way into data centers, a crucial client demographic. Data center revenue rose 35% on a year-over-year basis in Q2 to almost $2.4 billion, a new all-time record for the company, and more than one-third of total revenue for the period.

It helps that Nvidia has a long and impressive client list faithfully utilizing the company's AI solutions to bolster their operations. Microsoft is a customer, as is Alphabet's Google, Pinterest, and a big list of other famous businesses.

For many of those companies, AI isn't a luxury that might bring in some revenue down the road, it's a necessity that will support their business. That's why in 2020, an insightful set of data from Bloomberg showed that 840 American companies -- the highest number recorded -- referenced AI in recent earnings releases.

Speaking of references, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his colleagues mentioned AI nearly 50 times in the company's not-very-long Q2 conference call with analysts. That was far more than combined mentions of both "game" and "gaming" (for many years the company's most important customer segment) plus "crypto[currency]," which is also a notable client demographic for the company's GPUs these days.

AI is a crucial component of the tech future of this world. Since Nvidia is an essential provider of AI solutions for an ever-increasing number of applications, it is sure to be a top company in the industry for years to come, if not decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Y0dd_0c4CphNm00
Image source: Getty Images.

A unique social platform

Trevor Jennewine (Pinterest): Pinterest is a unique type of social media. Rather than connecting friends and family, its platform is designed to inspire people by connecting them with content like articles, images, and videos. Pinterest users can also follow their favorite brands and creators, which range from trendy apparel companies to professional trainers.

Moreover, as people engage with this content, Pinterest captures and correlates data related to individual tastes and preferences. To make this possible, the platform leans on machine learning, a type of AI in which software becomes more intelligent over time. But Pinterest also relies on computer vision, a type of AI in which software is trained to understand visual inputs.

Collectively, these technologies help Pinterest personalize the experience for each person, making recommendations that become more relevant with more data. But both types of AI also power Pinterest's visual search engine. This tool, known as Lens, allows users to search for visually similar content. For instance, let's say you're looking for a new pair of sunglasses, but when you pull up an image of those specs, you happen to like the shirt the model is wearing. If you zoom in on the shirt, Pinterest will show you where to buy it (or something similar).

Broadly speaking, artificial intelligence is the core of Pinterest's competitive advantage. The platform's ability to connect people with personalized and inspiring content creates value for brands and marketers. Unlike on other social media, digital ads blend organically into the platform.

As a result, ads on Pinterest are 2.3 times more efficient (i.e., lower cost per conversion) compared to ads on other social media. Put another way, Pinterest helps marketers get more bang for their buck.

To reinforce this advantage, Pinterest has focused on making its platform more shoppable. For instance, the company added the ability shop from search results, pins (visual media), and boards (collections of visual media) last year. Pinterest also simplified the catalog upload process, making it easier for brands to bring content to the platform. In both cases, these efforts paid off. During Q4 2020, the number of businesses with shopping ads on Pinterest grew sixfold; and in Q1 2021, the number of users engaging with shoppable content surged 200%.

This evidences the flywheel effect that powers Pinterest's business. As more brands advertise (post content) on the platform, consumers benefit from a greater selection; and as more people join the platform, Pinterest becomes a better place for brands to reach consumers. At the same time, every interaction on the platform makes Pinterest's AI models more predictive, creating a better experience for consumers and better ad targeting for brands.

Here's the bottom line: Pinterest has posted strong financial result in recent years. Last quarter, revenue soared 125% to $613 million, and the company generated a GAAP profit of $0.10 per diluted share. However, slowing user growth in the wake of the pandemic spooked Wall Street, and the stock currently trades 41% below its all-time high. Even so, I think this is a temporary headwind. In fact, I think Pinterest will play a role in building the commerce platform of the future -- that's why this tech stock looks like a smart buy.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Enterprise Software#Ipo#Software Applications#Nvda#Ai#Saas Jeremy Bowman#C3 Ai#Royal Dutch Shell#Alphabet#Bloomberg#American
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Companies don't generate market-beating growth by following the well-beaten path. Instead, they serve established markets in exciting, new ways. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is a great example of this. The apparel brand has created an economic moat by marketing a fitness lifestyle through its clothing. That strategy is generating massive growth and improving profitability, which is why its one of my top growth stocks to buy right now.
MARKETS
investing.com

RRSP Investors: 1 Top TSX Stock to Buy Now for 2022

RRSP investors who use their online brokerage accounts to invest for retirement are starting to search for top TSX stocks that could deliver big returns for their self-directed portfolios in 2022 and beyond. Let’s take a look at Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) to see why it deserves to be on your RRSP...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Are Marijuana Stocks A Buy Right Now? 2 Top Pot Stocks In 2021

Are you looking for the best marijuana stocks to invest in as the SAFE Banking Act passes in the House? This week many top cannabis stocks began to see some upside in the market. After several months of market declines, the cannabis sector started to recover some of the value shed in September. This is partly because of an amendment that is identical to the SAFE Banking Act passing in the House a few days ago. Going into Friday top marijuana stocks have regained most of the value lost in September.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Kokomo Perspective

Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 In Focus

Are These Top Renewable Energy Stocks On Your October 2021 Watchlist?. Renewable energy is a core factor in the current global green wave. As such, it makes sense renewable energy stocks continue to turn heads in the stock market today. As most would know, numerous environmental factors are fueling the current momentum in this industry. With the climate crisis becoming increasingly irreversible, the push towards sustainable energy sources would become more urgent. Moreover, the cost of conventional sources of energy continues to skyrocket. To put things into perspective, global gas prices have reportedly tripled year-to-date, according to reports by CNBC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

Ethereum runs the blockchain of choice for decentralized applications. Cardano is rapidly gaining traction as a fast and efficient smart contract network. Binance Coin commands decentralized finance projects worth nearly $50 billion. Rarely has there been a more clear-cut case of free-market economics than in the blockchain cyberspace. For example,...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

Amazon’s dominance of the cloud infrastructure market makes it one of the core pillars of the modern internet. Zendesk is often overshadowed by Salesforce, but it serves a different market and is growing faster. Cloudflare is a pricey stock, but its plans could justify its premium valuations. The cloud computing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett and his team have embraced technology after famously resisting tech businesses. Amazon is an e-commerce and cloud computing giant that remains in growth mode. StoneCo has taken an innovative approach to fintech in Brazil. Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. Even after decades in the...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Top Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Check Out This Month

3 Penny Stocks to Watch With September Halfway Done. With September already at the halfway point, there are plenty of penny stocks that investors are watching. And while it may seem easy at first to find valuable penny stocks to buy, it does take some time and a dedication to research. When looking for the best penny stocks, there are a few things that you should know about each company.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is GoPro Stock a Buy Now?

GoPro's financials have improved quickly as it has focused more on what it does best -- make action cameras. The challenge now will be growing the business into a new market. GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been through its share of struggles since becoming a public company in 2014. The company failed to move into media, crashed in the drone market, and hasn't been able to turn 360-degree video cameras into a meaningful business.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

Ford is diversifying toward EVs. Lucid Group is challenging established automakers with competitive technology but has yet to achieve scale. ChargePoint Holdings continues to expand its infrastructure in lockstep with increased EV adoption. Despite optimism for a Biden infrastructure bill that supports electric vehicles, many automakers have seen their share...
ECONOMY
Woonsocket Call

Top 5G Stocks To Buy Now? 3 To Watch Before October 2021

With the era of 5G technology well underway, 5G stocks make for an interesting play in the tech industry today. For the most part, this section of the stock market today is an increasingly relevant and growing one. As more refinements are made to the tech, the competition amongst the top names continues to ramp up. Accordingly, this would leave investors with no shortage of top 5G stocks to buy today.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Reasons to Buy Retail Stocks Now

With the holiday season just around the corner, consumers waiting for an opportunity to celebrate and vaccinations reaching more and more people, this holiday season should shape up to be a pretty good one. It now appears that the retail sector, which has been seeing reopening demand for a few...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

A growing reliance on cloud platforms and the continued automation of business processes across several industries are expected to fuel the demand for software services. Also, increased IT spending should continue to drive the software industry’s growth. Therefore, we think software stocks NetSol Technologies (NTWK) and Evolving Systems (EVOL), which are currently trading at reasonable valuations considering their strong growth potential, are solid picks. Read on.
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy the Auto Stocks Right Now?

(1:15) - How Are The Semiconductors Impacting The Auto Industry?. (6:45) - Are The Car Manufactures A Good Place To Start Investing?. (20:35) - Is The Car Rental Market Making A Comeback?. (26:00) - Does The Service Industry Stand To Gain The Most?. (32:50) - Episode Roundup: GM, F, TM,...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy