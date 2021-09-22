Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
wearegreenbay.com
6 days ago
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year. The stepped-up U.S. commitment marks the cornerstone of...
The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.The White House said Biden, 78, would deliver remarks and receive the additional dose at 1 p.m. Monday. Biden got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden It was not immediately clear whether the first lady would also receive the booster dose on Monday.Speaking on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I’ll be getting my booster shot. It’s hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot. ”Vice President Kamala Harris 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorized boosters — but they are expected to in the coming weeks.
The election comes at a time of strained relations between Germany and the U.S. The next German government will have to work closely with the Biden administration if both sides want to smooth tensions. U.S. President Joe Biden said "I will be darned" on Sunday, after a reporter told him...
WASHINGTON — Booster shots soon will begin rolling out to some Americans who received the two-shot vaccine made by Pfizer—after a contentious and confusing federal approval process that isn’t over yet. Determining who exactly should be rolling up their sleeves for an additional dose was tricky. The Biden administration had leapfrogged federal regulatory panels in […]
The post Who will get a booster shot? A Q-and-A about what the feds are saying appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate for large businesses is a strange one, in that it does not actually make vaccines mandatory for the roughly 80 million Americans it’s aimed at. Tucked plainly into the rule is a singular and obvious opt-out: Unlike federal employees and contractors, those in the private sector can test for the coronavirus on an at-least-weekly basis, a no-jab alternative that makes the White House’s decision quite a bit gentler than it could have been. “It’s a stick, but it’s sort of a soft stick,” Julia Raifman, a health-policy researcher at Boston University, told me.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the U.S. presses for a cease-fire in the yearslong war between the kingdom and Houthi rebels in Yemen. Sullivan will be the highest-ranking...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future. The...
Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on.
The House and Senate are moving toward votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while also averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default.
Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging onto the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections.
"You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
Is Joe Biden failing? Less than nine months into his presidency, rising numbers of Americans and not a few foreign allies appear to think so. Polls last week by Gallup and Rasmussen put his national approval rating at minus 10 points. His overall poll average is minus 4. That compares with a positive approval rating of 19 points in January when he took office.
Hunter Biden boasted of having "access to the highest level” in China, according to emails of his business contacts published on Thursday. The alleged claim by President Joe Biden's adult son was discussed in a Jan. 28, 2015, email obtained by Business Insider from Democratic donor Sam Jauhari to Saudi business tycoon Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, as the men tried to put together a plan to free Libya’s many billions in frozen funds.
The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 was heading close to 230 million on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden prepared to host a virtual summit on the pandemic with world leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.
When President Joe Biden recently unveiled the White House's ambitious vaccine policy, many Republicans responded with apoplexy, deeming it an outrageous abuse. The latest national poll from Fox News suggests the GOP pushback, at least for now, hasn't persuaded most Americans. Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the...
A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration not to use its public health authority to turn away any migrant families who illegally cross the southern border into the United States, an abandonment of U.S. policy in effect since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Many, many" more local vaccine mandates are coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday. About 75 million eligible Americans are unvaccinated, Fauci said. The comments came after the Biden administration's sweeping new vaccine rules. "Many, many more mandates" will come on top of the Biden administrations' new vaccine restrictions, Dr. Anthony...
"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
ATLANTA — The Home Depot, one of Georgia's largest employers, said in a statement Friday it was "evaluating" things after President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require employees of larger businesses to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. The Atlanta-based company, with thousands of employees in Georgia...
Comments / 0