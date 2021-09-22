GMC Yukon Discount Takes $500 Off Price In September 2021

The GMC Yukon was among the fastest-selling new vehicles in August, according to a study conducted by market research firm iSeeCars. analyzed data from 900,000 vehicle transactions last month and found the average new car took about 26 days to sell between August 1st and August 31st. The GMC Yukon was among the fastest selling nameplates, the study found, with the full-size SUV spending an average of 10.5 days on a lot before finding a buyer – making it the twelfth quickest-selling vehicle for the month. The fastest-selling product overall was the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which took an average of eight days to sell.

