GMC Yukon Discount Takes $500 Off Price In September 2021
Throughout most of the 2020 calendar year and the first quarter of 2021, GMC Yukon discount offers were rather generous, though they were specific to previous-generation 2020 models. Following the launch of the next-generation 2021 GMC Yukon SUV has launched, incentives for the luxury SUV dried up, and only lease programs were available. However, GMC has since rolled out a conservative $500 bonus cash offer, which is available again during the month of September 2021.gmauthority.com
